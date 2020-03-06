Steel Roofing Tiles 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Metal roof tiles are one of the most ideal options for reliable exterior roofing application purposes. Available in a wide range of styles, types, and colors, these types of roofing solutions are renowned for their dependability, cost efficiency and optimal functionality. Building contractors and architects choose this option to make a bold architectural statement or effortlessly compliment various types of homes or buildings.
Scope of the Report:
The global Steel Roofing Tiles industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is relatively low. Key market players include CertainTeed Roofing, Bilka, Pruszynski Ltd, McElroy Metal, Inc., Fletcher Building, BlueScope Steel Limited, Safal Group, Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD, Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd, TILCOR, JINHU, ATAS International, Inc., Interlock Roofing, Dezhou Fuda Metal, Boral and Metalcraft NZ.
The worldwide market for Steel Roofing Tiles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2024, from 500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Steel Roofing Tiles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Bilka
Pruszynski Ltd
McElroy Metal, Inc.
Fletcher Building
BlueScope Steel Limited
Safal Group
Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD
Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd
TILCOR
JINHU
ATAS International, Inc.
Interlock Roofing
Dezhou Fuda Metal
Boral
Met-tile
Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Romanic Tile
Gotic Tile
Clasic Tile
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Residential Buildings
Non-Residential Buildings
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Steel Roofing Tiles Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Romanic Tile
1.2.2 Gotic Tile
1.2.3 Clasic Tile
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Residential Buildings
1.3.2 Non-Residential Buildings
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Bilka
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Steel Roofing Tiles Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Bilka Steel Roofing Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Pruszynski Ltd
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Steel Roofing Tiles Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Pruszynski Ltd Steel Roofing Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 McElroy Metal, Inc.
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Steel Roofing Tiles Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 McElroy Metal, Inc. Steel Roofing Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Fletcher Building
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Steel Roofing Tiles Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Fletcher Building Steel Roofing Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 BlueScope Steel Limited
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Steel Roofing Tiles Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 BlueScope Steel Limited Steel Roofing Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Safal Group
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Steel Roofing Tiles Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Safal Group Steel Roofing Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Steel Roofing Tiles Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD Steel Roofing Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
