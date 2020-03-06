Steel Roofing Tiles 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global Steel Roofing Tiles industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is relatively low. Key market players include CertainTeed Roofing, Bilka, Pruszynski Ltd, McElroy Metal, Inc., Fletcher Building, BlueScope Steel Limited, Safal Group, Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD, Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd, TILCOR, JINHU, ATAS International, Inc., Interlock Roofing, Dezhou Fuda Metal, Boral and Metalcraft NZ.

The worldwide market for Steel Roofing Tiles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2024, from 500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Steel Roofing Tiles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.