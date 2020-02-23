Steel Roofing 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global Steel Roofing industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 8.8% of total industry revenue in 2017, most manufactures operate locally and provide services to a small segment of the population. Nonetheless, market share has increased over the past five years because a number of companies were acquired during the recession. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, and Fletcher Building among others.

North America Steel Roofing’s market size was valued at around USD 2806.9 million in 2017. Europe is expected to exceed USD 2097.7 million by 2018, at a CAGR of over 5.18% from 2013 to 2018. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the third largest market for Steel Roofing in 2017, with China expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate from 2013 to 2018. China Steel Roofing market size is expected to reach US$ 820.4 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 4.77 % over the period 2013 to 2018.

The worldwide market for Steel Roofing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 9070 million US$ in 2024, from 6770 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Steel Roofing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CertainTeed Roofing

Tata Steel Europe

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group

BlueScope Steel Limited

Fletcher Building

Nucor Building Systems

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

The OmniMax International

Safal Group

Isopan S.p.A.

Pruszynski Ltd

McElroy Metal

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Firestone Building Products

Chief Industries

Ideal Roofing

Bilka

ATAS International

Interlock Roofing

Drexel Metals Inc

Headwaters Inc

Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech

EDCO

Reed’s Metals

Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Corrugated Steel Panels

Steel Shingles and Shakes

Stone-coated Steel Tiles

Standing Seam

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Steel Roofing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Corrugated Steel Panels

1.2.2 Steel Shingles and Shakes

1.2.3 Stone-coated Steel Tiles

1.2.4 Standing Seam

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential Buildings

1.3.2 Non-Residential Buildings

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CertainTeed Roofing

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Steel Roofing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 CertainTeed Roofing Steel Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Tata Steel Europe

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Steel Roofing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Tata Steel Europe Steel Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 NCI Building Systems

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Steel Roofing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 NCI Building Systems Steel Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Kingspan Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Steel Roofing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kingspan Group Steel Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 BlueScope Steel Limited

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Steel Roofing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 BlueScope Steel Limited Steel Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Fletcher Building

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Steel Roofing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Fletcher Building Steel Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Nucor Building Systems

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Steel Roofing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Nucor Building Systems Steel Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

