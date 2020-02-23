Steel Pipe Market 2018 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Steel pipe was once the most popular choice for supply of water and flammable gases. Steel pipe is still used in many homes and businesses to convey natural gas or propane fuel, and is a popular choice in fire sprinkler systems due to its high heat resistance.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Steel Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Arcelor Mittal
American Cast Iron Pipe Company
Baosteel Group corporation
Evraz Plcevraz plc
Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company Limited
Hyundai Steel Company
JFE Holdings Corporation
Zekelman Industries
Arabian Pipes Company
Nippon steel & sumitomo metal corporation
TMK Group
United States Steel
VALLOUREC
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
Tata Iron and Steel,
Jindal Vijaynagar Steel (JVSL)
Essar Steel and Ispat Industries
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Carbon Steel
Alloy Steel
Stainless Steel
Tool Steel
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive industry
Construction and mining
Textile Machinery
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Energy industries
Refinery Petrochemicals
Oil and Gas Processing
Water treatment facilities
