Steel Long Products Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Global Steel Long Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ArcelorMittal

Posco

Nssmc

Thyssenkrupp

Baosteel

Hbis

Shagang Group

Wisco

JFE

XXCIG

Ansteel Group

Tata Steel

Bohai Steel

Shougang Group

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Steel Long Products in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Performance

Angle Steel

Channel Steel

Screw Thread Steel

Other

By Appearance

Steel Wire

Steel Rod

Steel Rail

Steel Bar

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction

Automotive and Aerospace

Railway and Highway

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Steel Long Products Market Research Report 2018

1 Steel Long Products Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel Long Products

1.2 Steel Long Products Segment By Performance

1.2.1 Global Steel Long Products Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Performance (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Steel Long Products Production Market Share By Performance (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Angle Steel

1.2.4 Channel Steel

1.2.5 Screw Thread Steel

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Steel Long Products Segment By Appearance

1.3.1 Steel Wire

1.3.2 Steel Rod

1.3.3 Steel Rail

1.3.4 Steel Bar

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Steel Long Products Segment by Application

1.4.1 Steel Long Products Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Construction

1.4.3 Automotive and Aerospace

1.4.4 Railway and Highway

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Global Steel Long Products Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Steel Long Products Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Steel Long Products (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Steel Long Products Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.6.2 Global Steel Long Products Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Steel Long Products Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Steel Long Products Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Steel Long Products Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

7 Global Steel Long Products Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Steel Long Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Long Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Posco

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Steel Long Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Posco Steel Long Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Nssmc

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Steel Long Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Nssmc Steel Long Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Thyssenkrupp

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Steel Long Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Thyssenkrupp Steel Long Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Baosteel

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Steel Long Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Baosteel Steel Long Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Hbis

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Steel Long Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

..…..Continued