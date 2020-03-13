Stearyl Tartrate Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017-2027

Food additives are widely used in food & beverage industry. Food additives helps to enhance the functionality of the food. They used in the form of emulsifier, thickening agent, stabilizer and emollient among others. Thereby, enhancing the texture and quality of the food products. Increase in demand for processed food has fuelled the market of food additives. Stearyl tartrate is one such food additive, which is formed by the esterification process of commercial stearyl alcohol, comprising mixture of palmityl and stearyl alcohol along with tartaric acid. The main constituents involved in process are stearyl tartrate are stearyl palmityl tartrate, distearyl tartrate and dipalmityl tartrate. The source through, which stearyl tartrate is obtained can either be animal or plant source. As stearyl can be obtained from coca butter and shea, whereas tartaric acid is obtained from bananas, tamarinds and grapes among other fruits. The stearyl tartrate mainly consists of diester, along with minor traces of monoester. It has a characteristic creamy appearance. Upon saponification, commercial stearyl tarate yields 24% of tartaric acid and 80% of stearyl alcohol. Stearyl tartrate is extensively used as emulsifier and strengthening agent in the bakery industry.

Global Stearyl Tartrate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The stearyl tartrate market is primarily driven by the increasing inclination of consumers towards natural ingredients, as it is derived through natural source. Moreover, stearyl tartrate has a characteristic properties of improving the workability and strength of the dough. Hence, is extensively used as strengthening agent in the bakery industry particularly for dough and flour treatment. As main source of the stearyl tartrate are fruits, hence it is extensively used in the preparation of fruit based cakes, desserts and pies. With increasing inclination of consumers towards plant and fruit based desserts, the stearyl tartrate market is expected to record a significant growth. Moreover, it is abundantly used as emulsifier, thereby, improving the consistency and stability of the food products. Hence, widespread application, is expected to fuel the stearyl tartrate market during the forecast period.

However, carcinogenic activity is reported by stearyl tartrate, leading to ban in Australia upon its usage in food products. Thereby, hampering the market growth. Moreover, the source from which stearyl tartrate is derived from also involves animal fats. Hence, few population segmnets such as vegans, Jews and Muslims abstain from use of the products containing stearyl tartrate. Hence, lack of adoption among consumers, inhibits the market growth.

Global Stearyl Tartrate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source, stearyl tartrate market is segmented into:-

Plant

Animal

On the basis of application, stearyl tartrate market is segmented into:-

Cakes

Pies

Desserts

Dough

On the basis of functionality, stearyl tartrate market is segmented into:-

Emulsifier

Thickening Agent

Stabilizer

Strengthening agent

Global Stearyl Tartrate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global stearyl tartrate market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), , Japan Latin America and, North America. North America accounts for largest share of the stearyl tartrate market. With increasing preference among consumers towards processed food along with demand for superior quality products, is expected to support the stearyl tartrate market. Europe also accounts for significant share of the market as consumers are drifting towards products manufactured from natural source. Asia pacific may record a dawdling growth. Although with increasing product innovation and development the market is expected to spur but regions such as Australia where the product is banned, may inhibit the growth of the market. Some of the players identified in the global stearyl tartrate market include MP Biomedicals, LLC., Pfaltz & Bauer and others.

