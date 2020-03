Steam Autoclave Industry Insights, Emerging Trends and Landscape, Forecast To 2023

The Global Steam Autoclave Market is anticipated to hold a market value of USD 1.78 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The steam autoclave is similar to pressure cookers. They are used to disinfect laboratory instruments, pharmaceutical products, surgical equipment, and other such materials. Steam autoclaves are used steam to kill germs, bacteria, and spores.

The increasing demand for steam autoclave for the disposal of hazardous biomedical waste, growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections or healthcare-acquired infections (HAI) and rising patient-centric approach to reduce infections is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. According to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October 2018, approximately 1 in 30 hospital patients suffers from at least one HAI. Despite the drivers, rising trends of using disposable or single-use products and stringent government regulations can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Steam Autoclave Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector and rising research & development activities in the pharmaceutical sector which increases demand for steam autoclaves. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the rising increasing expenditure in pharmaceuticals & sterilization products segment and increasing awareness regarding hospital-associated infections. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region are expected to account for the least market share in the global market.

Steam Autoclave Market Segmentation

The Global Steam Autoclave Market has been segmented into product type, technology, end user and application.

The market, on the basis of product type, has been segmented into tabletop, vertical, horizontal, floor standing and high pressure. Vertical steam autoclaves are expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high preference for them in hospitals, clinics, laboratories, etc. and also these autoclaves provide safer and efficient sterilization. Tabletop steam autoclaves are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to rising demand for portable autoclaves and availability of tabletop autoclaves in various sizes & volumes.

The global market, on the basis of technology, has been segmented into gravity displacement, pre-vacuum, and steam flush pressure pulse.

The global steam autoclave market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, healthcare organizations, academic & research institutes, and other end users.

The global steam autoclave market, by application, has been segmented into medical, dental, laboratory and others.

Steam Autoclave Market Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global steam autoclave market are Belimed, BMM Weston Ltd., Getinge AB, LTE Scientific Ltd, PHC Corporation, Priorclave Ltd., Tuttnauer, STERIS plc, Astell Scientific, ZIRBUS technology GmbH, Accumax India, Consolidated Sterilizer Systems, MATACHANA GROUP, Sterigenics International LLC, Mar Cor Purification Inc., and others

