Steam Accumulator Module for Steam Boilers Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share during 2018-2027

A steam accumulator is a kind of pressure vessel meant to store the steam generated by a boiler. It then utilizes the steam for varying load demands. Basically, it is an extension of the energy storage capacity of boilers. This is because steam boilers have a certain capacity for producing and supplying steam. For example, when the demand for steam from the plant is low, and the boiler can generate more than required steam, the excess steam is introduced into a mass of water stored under pressure.

The global steam accumulator market is gathering pace because of the product’s ability to reduce costs. With a steam accumulator, one can use a boiler of greatly reduced size. This not just saves the boiler and its installation cost, but also the operating cost. Additionally, it can improve the efficiency of the boiler. However, deciding upon the size of a steam accumulator can be an involved one. It needs keeping a proper tab on the flow rate of the steam and then creating a chart to show excess steam generation.

Notwithstanding such minor challenges, the global steam accumulator market is set to rise because many processes require peak steam loads that are three to four times higher than average loads.

A new research report by FactMR offers the past, current and future scenario of Steam Accumulator Module for Steam Boilers Market across the globe. Key insights pertaining to various application areas of steam accumulator module for steam boilers has been included in this study that portray an overall standing of the market in terms of revenue generated at a global level. The report also profiles the business and product strategy of some of the leading players in the market. Some of the key market participants include Spirax Sarco, Byworth Boilers, Thermodyne Engineering Systems, and VELDE Boilers.

The report covers value projections for a period of nine years, starting from 2018 till 2027, along with a year-on-year growth rate, that can give a clear market understanding to participants involved in the global steam accumulator module for steam boilers market. Various developments, trends and opportunities across regions have been covered in this research study along with key highlights reflecting their influence on the growth of the global steam accumulator module for steam boilers market.

With growing issues associated with peak loads, demand for high steam storage is increasing across batch processing industries such as textiles, canning, brewing, rubber industry and steel manufacturing plants. Peak demand in this industries is essentially a challenge as it can damage or malfunction the steam boiler impacting its efficiency. This has led to the development of steam accumulators that ensure supply of adequate steam during heavy processes.

Steam tanks or steam accumulator module provide the much needed steam buffer when load increases. Steam accumulators are extensively used in this industry as they even out the load on the boiler in different processes where there is high demand for steam reflects characteristic troughs and peaks. Steam accumulators function well for applications where steam load goes sporadic. To meet high steam demands, either the size of the boiler need to be increased or steam accumulator module needs to be incorporated. With the first option, the cost of operations, and chances of inefficiency increase. It becomes imperative to use steam accumulators to reduce overall size of the assembly and enhance productivity. Use of steam accumulators in textile field is expected to significantly increase in the coming years.

Demand for Steam Boilers in Pharmaceuticals to Spur Sales of Steam Accumulators

Pharmaceutical sector is progressing at a rapid pace with development in technology and science. Pharmaceutical processes such as drying, disinfection, extraction and sterilization directly impact medicine quality. For these processes to function appropriately, steam boilers with steam accumulator module are installed. With growing pharmaceutical companies, the adoption of steam boilers with steam accumulators has considerably risen across the globe, thus presenting a positive future for steam accumulator module for steam boiler market.

Overall, demand for steam accumulator module for steam boilers is largely driven by its cost effective nature. In addition, the steam accumulator module brings about significant reduction in the size of the boiler, consequently decreasing costs associated with steam boilers, such as installation costs and operational costs and also enhances the operating efficiency of the steam boiler.

