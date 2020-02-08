STARCH MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

he global Starch market is valued at 35800 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 48300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2018-2025

Summary

This report studies the global Starch market status and forecast, categorizes the global Starch market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ADM

Cargill

Ingredion

Penford Products

Tate & Lyle Americas

AVEBE

Roquette

Gea

Nihon Shokuhin Kako

Japan Corn Starch

Sanwa Starch

Zhucheng Xingmao

Changchun Dacheng

Luzhou Group

COFCO

China Starch

Wanshunda Group

Xi’an Guowei

Lihua Starch

Henan Julong Biological Engineering

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Level

Edible Starch

Industrial Starch

Officinal Starch

By Raw Material

Corn Starch

Wheat Starch

Potato Starch

Cassava Starch

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Starch Sugar

Monosodium

Medicine

Modified Starch

Food

Beer

Paper

Other

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Starch Market Research Report 2018

1 Starch Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Starch

1.2 Starch Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Starch Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Starch Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Edible Starch

1.2.4 Industrial Starch

1.2.5 Officinal Starch

1.3 Starch Segment By Raw Material

1.3.1 Corn Starch

1.3.2 Wheat Starch

1.3.3 Potato Starch

1.3.4 Cassava Starch

1.4 Global Starch Segment by Application

1.4.1 Starch Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Starch Sugar

1.4.3 Monosodium

1.4.4 Medicine

1.4.5 Modified Starch

1.4.6 Food

1.4.7 Beer

1.4.8 Paper

1.4.9 Other

1.5 Global Starch Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Starch Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Starch (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Starch Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.6.2 Global Starch Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Starch Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 ADM

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 ADM Starch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Cargill

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Cargill Starch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Ingredion

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Ingredion Starch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Penford Products

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Penford Products Starch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Tate & Lyle Americas

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Tate & Lyle Americas Starch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 AVEBE

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 AVEBE Starch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Roquette

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Roquette Starch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Gea

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Gea Starch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Nihon Shokuhin Kako

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Nihon Shokuhin Kako Starch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Japan Corn Starch

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Japan Corn Starch Starch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Sanwa Starch

7.12 Zhucheng Xingmao

7.13 Changchun Dacheng

7.14 Luzhou Group

7.15 COFCO

7.16 China Starch

7.17 Wanshunda Group

7.18 Xi’an Guowei

7.19 Lihua Starch

7.20 Henan Julong Biological Engineering

Continued….

