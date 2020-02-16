Starch Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Share, Segmentation and Foresight to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Starch Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Starch is a carbohydrate consisting of a large number of glucose units joined by glycosidic bonds. This polysaccharide is produced by most green plants as an energy store. It is the most common carbohydrate in human diets and is contained in large amounts in staple foods such as potatoes, wheat, maize (corn), rice, and cassava.

Scope of the Report:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., China and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ADM and Cargill have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to France, Roquette has become as a global leader. In Germany, GEA leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong and Jilin province.

Currently, approximately more than 80% of global corn starch is concentrated in United States and China, in which America is the world’s largest producer of corn starch, and able to maintain low price.

China corn starch output growth is declining, mainly because of China’s corn starch capacity has serious excess production. Most of the Chinese companies operating rate hovering at 60 percent, some small and medium enterprises operating rate is less than 50%.

The worldwide market for Starch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 45900 million US$ in 2024, from 35800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Starch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ADM

Cargill

Ingredion

Penford Products

Tate & Lyle Americas

AVEBE

Roquette

Gea

Nihon Shokuhin Kako

Japan Corn Starch

Sanwa Starch

Zhucheng Xingmao

Changchun Dacheng

Luzhou Group

COFCO

China Starch

Wanshunda Group

Xi’an Guowei

Lihua Starch

Henan Julong Biological Engineering

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Edible Starch

Industrial Starch

Officinal Starch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Starch Sugar

Monosodium

Medicine

Modified Starch

Food

Beer

Paper

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Starch Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Edible Starch

1.2.2 Industrial Starch

1.2.3 Officinal Starch

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Starch Sugar

1.3.2 Monosodium

1.3.3 Medicine

1.3.4 Modified Starch

1.3.5 Food

1.3.6 Beer

1.3.7 Paper

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

