Starch Based Edible Coating Market: Prominent Manufacturers Steering Growth during 2018-2027

Emphasis on Postharvest Quality Management of Horticultural Produce Fuelling Adoption

As the requirement for food supplies skyrockets in line with population expansion worldwide, the agriculture sector is witnessing an increased focus on reduced postharvest losses, to enhance the availability and accessibility of food. Agricultural industries are rapidly adopting innovative postharvest technologies to meet production and distribution demands of fresh produce. Reduction of postharvest food losses has been identified as a critical measure to ensure global food security. This has further led the agricultural industries to adopt starch based edible coatings, which has been identified as a promising postharvest treatment for extending the shelf life of the horticultural produce, such as vegetables, and fruits. Additionally, starch based edible coatings eliminate post application residues, making the product readily consumable, which has further driven their adoption among horticulture producers and farmers alike.

Shift from Synthetic to Edible – A Key Packaging Industry Trend

The growing inclination of consumers towards healthier and more ecological foods has been prompting the packaging manufacturers to develop novel and eco-friendly solutions, for increasing the life span of food products. Focus on adoption of edible films and coatings, as an alternative to the currently employed mixture of synthetic and biodegradable chemical compounds, is a key sales determinant of starch based edible coating. With their key attributes, such as barrier to oxygen and humidity, Starch based edible coatings are rapidly emerging as a feasible & sustainable substitutes for the synthetic packaging materials. Leading players are making significant investment in R&D activities, which has resulted into numerous developments in starch based edible coating, which are at par with their synthetic counterparts with regard to functionality.

Nanosystems in Edible Coatings Gaining Traction as a Novel Strategy for Food Preservation

Nanotechnology is gaining traction as a vital tool and efficient packaging option for extending the shelf life of foods, as it enables the incorporation of lipophilic and hydrophilic substances that exhibit excellent antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. These substances significantly boost the shelf life of products, such as fresh-cut and whole fruits and vegetables, cheese, seeds, and nuts. With the convenience of developing nanosystems for starch based edible coatings using biodegradable synthetic polymers, in combination with solid and liquid lipids at room temperature, adoption of this novel approach for food preservation is on the cards.

Relative Affordability of Starch Based Edible Coating Remains a Key Demand Determinant

Several studies have proved the ability of starch based edible coatings in increasing shelf life and quality of fruits and vegetables, as these facilitate the development of edible barriers at a relatively affordable cost. On the contrary, significant cost is associated with synthetic coatings that necessitate incorporation of components, including lipids, plasticizers, surfactants, or other hydrophobic polymers, into the coating formulation to attain a good adherence on the host product surface. In fresh-cut commodities, cassava starch and alginate starch based edible coatings are linked with cost-effective maintenance of quality and safety during storage, as they preserve minimally processed fruits without altering their quality parameters.

