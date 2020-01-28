Stapling Machine Market 2028: Top Key Players OMAC S.R.L., Hebei Xinguang Carton Machinery Manufactory Co. Ltd.

Stapling machine is a mechanical device primarily used for clipping the paper or any other material together. Stapling machines are utilized in various sectors including residential, commercial and industrial. Depending on the usage, the machines are available in various sizes. For instance, they can be used in packaging stores or manufacturing units are comparatively heavier and bulky as compared to that of used for commercial applications. Stapling machines are utilized in various applications including electrical wire and insulation installation, furniture manufacturing and picture frame manufacturing in the offices and homes, etc.

There are various types of application-specific machines available in the market, which include top and bottom machine, electrically operated machine, etc. Bottom stapling machines are one of the most effective packaging solutions for closing the bottom of the boxes. The primary function of the stapling machine is to join large number of paper sheets together in a rapid succession.

Global Stapling Machine Market: Segmentation

Globally, the stapling machine market can be segmented on the basis of mode of operation, product type, application, end-use industry and sales channel.

Based on the mode of operation, the global stapling machine market can be segmented into:

Manual

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Based on the product type, the global stapling machine market can be segmented into:

Top Stapling Machine

Foot or Bottom Stapling Machine

Electrical Stapling Machine

Others

Based on the application, the global stapling machine market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial & Institutional

Industrial

Based on the end-use industry, the global stapling machine market can be segmented into:

Construction

Packaging

Manufacturing

Others

Based on the sales channel, the global stapling machine market can be segmented into:

Offline

Online

Global Stapling Machine Market: Dynamics

Stapling machine provides an affordable, strong and environmental-friendly closing option which is superior as compared to tape, plastic strapping or hot melt. This ensures a strong seal and also increases production and assists the companies to supply ample amount of products. Thus, these machines are gaining traction in the market. Moreover, the growing packaging industry across the globe supported by innovation in packaging methods is projected to positively affect the demand for the stapling machine. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global stapling machines market over the forecast period.

However, stapling machines have various disadvantages. They are noisy and also have added burden of risk and pneumatic machine requires the air compressor for their proper functioning. The aforementioned reasons are found to be the key challenges for the growth of the global stapling machine market.

Prominent manufacturers involved in the product innovation and designing activities in order to provide more affordable and practical stapling machines to the end-users.

Global Stapling Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global stapling machine market is expected to be concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region supported by the ever-increasing demand from the packaging industry in the developing countries such as India and China. Asia-Pacific in the global stapling machine is followed by North America and other regions. North America, spearheaded by the U.S. is expected to grow at moderate rate over the near future, owing to the comparatively matured conditions in the end-use industries. Middle East and Africa in the global stapling machine market is expected to account small share and further expected to grow at moderate rate over the forecast period. Europe in the global stapling machine market is expected to witness average growth over the next decade.

Global Stapling Machine Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the participants involved in the global stapling machine market include Stanley Bostitch, STAGO GmbH, MEZGER GmbH, OMAC S.R.L., Hebei Xinguang Carton Machinery Manufactory Co. Ltd., M-Pak Systems, Inc., Dahle North America, Inc., Buckle Packaging (Pty) Ltd., Morgana Systems Ltd., and Josef Kihlberg, among others.

