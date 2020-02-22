Stand Up Pouches Market Business Revenue, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Summary

Stand-Up Pouches Market Research Report — by Material (Plastic, Metal, Paper, and Others), by Type (Aseptic, Standard, and Retort), by Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, and Others) and by Region — Global Forecast till 2022

Market Overview

Stand-up pouches are laminated film bags, typically made of plastic or a blend of plastic and aluminum film. Stand-up pouches require less packaging material and occupy less space as compared to other traditional packaging methods such as cartons or boxes. They also can stand securely on shelves which aid the product visibility. A stand-up pouch contains various features such as zippers, spouts & fitments, slider closures, pour spouts, and release valves.

The expansion of packaging industry is leading to the development of innovative packaging solutions in the global market. The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global Stand-Up Pouches Market is marked to exhibit notable expansion at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2016-2022.

Key Players

The key players of stand-up pouches market are Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Berry Plastics corporation (U.S.), Ampac Holdings, LLC (U.S.), Clondalkin Group (Netherlands), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Astrapak Limited (South Korea), Bemis Company Inc. (U.S), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.), Mondi Plc. (Austria), Sonoco Products (U.S.) and others.

Stand-Up Pouches Market Regional Analysis

North America has growing infrastructure facilities to support food packaging industries which further drives the standup pouches market. Asia Pacific accounts for more than 60% share of stand-up pouches market due to rising demand for ready to eat or convenience food. Increasing population, as well as growing middle-income groups, are positively influencing the demand for stand-up pouches. Moreover, the increasing the purchasing power and disposable income of consumers is expected to drive the overall growth of the stand-up pouches in the Asia-Pacific region.

Stand-up Pouches Market Segmentation

Global Stand-Up Packaging Market has been segmented on the basis of material, type, application, and region. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into plastic, metal, paper, and others. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into aseptic, standard, and retort. Whereas, on the basis of application, the market has been segmented into food & beverages, healthcare, personal care, and others.

By Material

• Plastic

• Metal

• Paper

• Others

By Type

• Aseptic

• Standard

• Retort

By Application

• Food & Beverage

• Health care

• Personal Care

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

