STAND UP PADDLE (SUP) BOARD MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Accent
Advanced Elements
Aquaglide
Bending Branches
BIC
Blue Wave
Boardworks
Connelly
Kialoa
Kwik Tek
L.L.Bean
Naish
NRS
Project Runway
Propel
RAVE Sports
Seattle Sports
Surftech
Werner
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Less Than US$200
US$200 – US$499
US$500 – US$799
US$800 – US$999
US$1000 – US$1500
>US$1500
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Under-20 old years
20 – 30 old years
30 – 40 old years
40 – 50 old years
More than 50
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Market Research Report 2018
1 Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board
1.2 Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Less Than US$200
1.2.3 US$200 – US$499
1.2.5 US$500 – US$799
1.2.6 US$800 – US$999
1.2.7 US$1000 – US$1500
>US$1500
1.3 Global Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Segment by Application
1.3.1 Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Under-20 old years
1.3.3 20 – 30 old years
1.3.4 30 – 40 old years
1.3.5 40 – 50 old years
1.3.6 More than 50
1.4 Global Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
7 Global Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Accent
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Accent Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Advanced Elements
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Advanced Elements Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Aquaglide
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Aquaglide Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Bending Branches
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Bending Branches Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 BIC
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 BIC Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Blue Wave
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Blue Wave Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Boardworks
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Boardworks Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
