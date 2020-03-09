STAND UP PADDLE (SUP) BOARD MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Stand Up Paddle（SUP） Board market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Accent

Advanced Elements

Aquaglide

Bending Branches

BIC

Blue Wave

Boardworks

Connelly

Kialoa

Kwik Tek

L.L.Bean

Naish

NRS

Project Runway

Propel

RAVE Sports

Seattle Sports

Surftech

Werner

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Less Than US$200

US$200 – US$499

US$500 – US$799

US$800 – US$999

US$1000 – US$1500

>US$1500

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Under-20 old years

20 – 30 old years

30 – 40 old years

40 – 50 old years

More than 50

