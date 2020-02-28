The report studies the “Stand Up Paddle Board Market” worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. The intelligent report also anticipates that the market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2028. In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, Fact.MR has included a new report titled “Stand Up Paddle Board Market Valuable Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario till 2028”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

Fact.MR’s new analytical report envisages the global market for stand up paddle board to record a notable 11.9% value CAGR between the period of forecast 2018 and 2028.

According to analysis of the report on the brands operating in the stand up paddle board market, the ongoing trend of high accessibility of boards to entry-level participants, and increased focus on gear will continue to augment the market’s growth. Increased momentum of high-performance stand up paddle boards with the option of flex, which are becoming a vital part of the equipment, is a key implication of enthusiasts’ focus toward gear.

Leading sports associations are taking efforts toward enhancing the popularity of SUP boarding, by endorsing trade shows. For example, the SUP Industry Association (SUPIA) in the U.S. endorses two annual shows of Surf Expo in Orlando and the Summer Market of Outdoor Retailer in Salt Lake City. Additionally, in Europe, Germany’s Paddle Expo has been gaining immense momentum since the recent past, and is currently on the cusp of becoming the leading SUP Tradeshow in the region. Such endorsements will result in increased participation in the sport, thereby boding well for stand up paddle board sales.

The stand up paddle boarding industry is no more at its infancy stage, as it perceives robust growth benefitting from past watersports industries’ insights regarding imperativeness of foresight. A lengthy & bright future is associated with the SUP industry, with experience players sharing a common agenda of ensuring every new participant leaves with positive experience. This will significantly influence participation in the sport, and fuel sales of stand up paddle board in the near future.

Advanced manufacturing processes employed by leading brands have resulted in the development of relatively lighter inflatable SUP boards that exert comparatively higher level of paddling experience than solid SUP boards, and facilitate storage and transport. Materials have taken a leap ahead in terms of technological understanding, meanwhile aiding construction of stiffer, lighter, and more resilient inflatable stand up paddle boards that offer better & enhanced paddling experience.

A key area of inflate SUP board development has been the material itself, as manufacturers and vendors seek stronger materials with improved performance attributes. Incorporation of such materials help in maintaining the flexibility, and durable properties essential for inflatable SUP boards, thereby boosting their sales.

North America continues to be the tip of the spear in terms of revenues from stand up paddle board sales. Most of the region’s dominance can be attributed to the wider consumer base coupled with their robust affinity toward various water sporting activities, and stand up paddle boarding is no exception. Among various paddle sports, kayaking and SUP boarding are most popular among water sports enthusiasts in the region, particularly the youth population.

Initiatives taken by global water sports associations, such as International Surfing Association, for establishing SUP boarding championships, such as the National Standup Paddle boarding Championship in North America, have attracted more and more individuals toward participating in the sport. This has and will continue to augur well for sales of SUP boards worldwide.

