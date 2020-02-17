Stainless Steel Plate Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

According to the organization structure and chemical composition, stainless steel plate can be divided into martensitic stainless steel plate, ferritic stainless steel plate, austenitic stainless steel plate, duplex (ferritic-austenitic) stainless steels plate, precipitation-hardening stainless steel plate.
Due to the serious overcapacity and demand growth tend to be slow; the gross margin of steel industry has declined at a very low level as well as the gross margin of stainless steel plate industry. Though China government has published supporting policy in order to increase China local demand, its serious overcapacity can not be digested. It is forecasted the development of steel industry in the future is still not good.
There is also a certain space of stainless steel plate product demand, but basically the market shows scarcity of high-end
products and excess capacity of low-end products. There is a large market demand for high-end products.
Although the manufacturing and marketing of stainless steel plate may bring opportunities for related enterprises, the study group recommends that enterprise those have fund advantage but lack technical and downstream support advantage do not enter into the stainless steel plate field before careful investigation.
Global Stainless Steel Plate market size will increase to 46500 Million US$ by 2025, from 46500 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stainless Steel Plate.
This report researches the worldwide Stainless Steel Plate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Stainless Steel Plate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Tisco
Outokumpu
Posco
BAOSTEEL
Yusco
Acerinox
Jindal
Aperam
LISCO
AK Steel
NSSC
JFE
JISCO
Stainless Steel Plate Breakdown Data by Type
Martensitic stainless steel plate
Ferritic stainless steel plate
Austenitic stainless steel plate
Duplex (ferritic-austenitic) stainless steels plate
Precipitation-hardening stainless steel plate
Stainless Steel Plate Breakdown Data by Application
Consumer goods & Medicals
Chemical, Petrochemical & Energy
Automotive & Heavy Transport
ABC & Infrastructure
Industrial & Heavy Industry
Stainless Steel Plate Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Stainless Steel Plate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents Analysis of Key Points
Global Stainless Steel Plate Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Stainless Steel Plate Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Martensitic stainless steel plate
1.4.3 Ferritic stainless steel plate
1.4.4 Austenitic stainless steel plate
1.4.5 Duplex (ferritic-austenitic) stainless steels plate
1.4.6 Precipitation-hardening stainless steel plate
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Consumer goods & Medicals
1.5.3 Chemical, Petrochemical & Energy
1.5.4 Automotive & Heavy Transport
1.5.5 ABC & Infrastructure
1.5.6 Industrial & Heavy Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
..
Stainless Steel Plate Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Tisco
8.1.1 Tisco Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Plate
8.1.4 Stainless Steel Plate Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Outokumpu
8.2.1 Outokumpu Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Plate
8.2.4 Stainless Steel Plate Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Posco
8.3.1 Posco Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Plate
8.3.4 Stainless Steel Plate Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 BAOSTEEL
8.4.1 BAOSTEEL Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Plate
8.4.4 Stainless Steel Plate Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Yusco
8.5.1 Yusco Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Plate
8.5.4 Stainless Steel Plate Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Acerinox
8.6.1 Acerinox Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Plate
8.6.4 Stainless Steel Plate Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Jindal
8.7.1 Jindal Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Plate
8.7.4 Stainless Steel Plate Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Aperam
8.8.1 Aperam Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Stainless Steel Plate
8.8.4 Stainless Steel Plate Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued .
