Stainless Steel Plate Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

According to the organization structure and chemical composition, stainless steel plate can be divided into martensitic stainless steel plate, ferritic stainless steel plate, austenitic stainless steel plate, duplex (ferritic-austenitic) stainless steels plate, precipitation-hardening stainless steel plate.

Due to the serious overcapacity and demand growth tend to be slow; the gross margin of steel industry has declined at a very low level as well as the gross margin of stainless steel plate industry. Though China government has published supporting policy in order to increase China local demand, its serious overcapacity can not be digested. It is forecasted the development of steel industry in the future is still not good.

There is also a certain space of stainless steel plate product demand, but basically the market shows scarcity of high-end

products and excess capacity of low-end products. There is a large market demand for high-end products.

Although the manufacturing and marketing of stainless steel plate may bring opportunities for related enterprises, the study group recommends that enterprise those have fund advantage but lack technical and downstream support advantage do not enter into the stainless steel plate field before careful investigation.

Global Stainless Steel Plate market size will increase to 46500 Million US$ by 2025, from 46500 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stainless Steel Plate.

This report researches the worldwide Stainless Steel Plate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Stainless Steel Plate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tisco

Outokumpu

Posco

BAOSTEEL

Yusco

Acerinox

Jindal

Aperam

LISCO

AK Steel

NSSC

JFE

JISCO

Stainless Steel Plate Breakdown Data by Type

Martensitic stainless steel plate

Ferritic stainless steel plate

Austenitic stainless steel plate

Duplex (ferritic-austenitic) stainless steels plate

Precipitation-hardening stainless steel plate

Stainless Steel Plate Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer goods & Medicals

Chemical, Petrochemical & Energy

Automotive & Heavy Transport

ABC & Infrastructure

Industrial & Heavy Industry

Stainless Steel Plate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Stainless Steel Plate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

