Stainless Steel Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Stainless steel is an iron-based alloy that contains at least 10.5% chromium by mass. Alloys like nickel, titanium, columbium, and molybdenum can be added to stainless steel during melting. Stainless steel has high resistance to corrosion, rust, and staining with water, unlike ordinary steel. Therefore, it is used in the construction, household appliances, automotive, and machinery industries.

The analysts forecast the global stainless steel market to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global stainless steel market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Stainless Steel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Acerinox

• AK Steel

• Guangxi Chengde Group

• Outokumpu

• POSCO

• Tsinghan

Market driver

• Upsurge in consumption of high-strength stainless steel

Market challenge

• Volatility in raw-material prices

Market trend

• Growing demand for stainless steel scrap

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Value chain

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• The threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT FORM

• Segmentation by product form

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Metal products – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Mechanical engineering – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Automobile and transportation – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Infrastructure and construction – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Electrical engineering – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing demand for steel and stainless steel scrap

• Increased penetration in industrial applications

• Rising construction and infrastructure projects

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Acerinox

• AK Steel

• Guangxi Chengde Group

• Outokumpu

• POSCO

• Tsinghan

..…..Continued

