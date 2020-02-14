Stain Resistance Coatings Market To Develop Rapidly By 2026

Over the past few years, the global stain resistant coatings market has received a tremendous contribution from the automotive and transportation sectors. With the growing research and development activities and subsequently increasing scope of new applications, the market is expected to gain significant momentum in the near future. Stain resistance coatings show high performance in stain resistance and release and substrates coated with them are easier to clean and maintain their appearance longer. These coatings find applications in various fields including cookware and bakeware, architectural coatings, transportation, electronics, and textile softeners and repellents.

The report serves as a repository of analysis and information regarding important parameters of the global stain resistant coatings market. It is aimed at updating stakeholders about the ongoing trends of the market. It provides an immaculate understanding of the market through definitions, classifications, applications, and chain structure. It gives a detailed description of the factor influencing the market and analyzes the extent to which they impact the growth. It offers qualitative and quantitative insights into the competitive landscape of the market. It profiles key players in the market and takes into account their business strategies, latest development, investment outlook, financial overview, and market shares. For a coherent understanding, the report segments the global stain resistant coatings market on the basis of various criteria including geography and applications.

The stain resistance and energy efficiency that stain resistance coatings offer, along with reduced maintenance costs, make them attractive for various industrial applications. These coatings find extensive applications in end-user industries such as electronics, automotive, and textile. The robust growth of these industries is, thus, providing a fillip to the global stain resistance coatings market. Moreover, due to rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific, there is a substantial demand for these coatings in the region.

These coatings are made using a number of chemicals including polytetrafluoroethylene, ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, and siloxane copolymers. The use of these chemicals has a negative impact on the environment. Hence, rising government and consumer initiatives towards environmental sustainability are hindering the growth of the market.

Global Stain Resistance Coatings Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the key segments analyzed in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will represent a large share in the market throughout the forecast period. The abundant availability of raw materials and cheap labor and strong domestic demand for strain resistant coatings, particularly from the construction sector are propelling the growth of the region. North America and Europe will rise at a sluggish pace owing to the economic slowdown. The demand for stain resistant coatings in these regions is high for architectural coatings and electronics applications. The increasing government initiatives to promote energy efficiency are driving the adoption of innovative and environment-friendly coating technologies, which in turn is fuelling the growth of the region.

Global Stain Resistance Coatings Market: Competitive Landscape

The majority of the players in the global stain resistant coatings market are focusing on the development of new products to attain inorganic growth in the global factory automation platform as a service market. Mergers and acquisitions are also among the commonly adopted strategies by prominent players to boost their offerings in the market. Some of the key players in the global market are Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Chemours Company, E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, The 3M Company, and The Dow Chemical Company.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.