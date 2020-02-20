STAFFING AGENCY SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Staffing Agency Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Third-party recruitment firms use staffing agency software to manage both the candidate and client sides of the hiring process. The software is good for recruiting both permanent placements and contract workers.

Staffing management software is a combination of an applicant tracking system (ATS) and recruiting CRM (customer relationship management) system. The ATS portion lets you manage candidates and their information throughout the recruiting process. The CRM portion helps you maintain relationships with your clients and candidates.

USA is the largest countries of Staffing Agency Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 48.3% the global market in 2017, while Europe and China were about 27.6%, 4.8%.

In 2018, the global Staffing Agency Software market size was 240 million US$ and it is expected to reach 780 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Staffing Agency Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Staffing Agency Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3822454-global-staffing-agency-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Zoho Recruit

Bullhorn

Avionté

JobAdder

PCRecruiter

AkkenCloud

JobDiva

BrightMove

Crelate Talent

Vincere

Talentnow

TrackerRMS

Safe Computing

Eploy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Staffing Agency Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Staffing Agency Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3822454-global-staffing-agency-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Staffing Agency Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Staffing Agency Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Staffing Agency Software Market Size

2.2 Staffing Agency Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Staffing Agency Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Staffing Agency Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Staffing Agency Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Staffing Agency Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Staffing Agency Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Staffing Agency Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Staffing Agency Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Staffing Agency Software Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Staffing Agency Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Staffing Agency Software Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Staffing Agency Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Staffing Agency Software Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Staffing Agency Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Staffing Agency Software Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Staffing Agency Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Staffing Agency Software Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Staffing Agency Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Staffing Agency Software Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Staffing Agency Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Staffing Agency Software Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Staffing Agency Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Staffing Agency Software Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Zoho Recruit

12.1.1 Zoho Recruit Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Staffing Agency Software Introduction

12.1.4 Zoho Recruit Revenue in Staffing Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Zoho Recruit Recent Development

12.2 Bullhorn

12.2.1 Bullhorn Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Staffing Agency Software Introduction

12.2.4 Bullhorn Revenue in Staffing Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Bullhorn Recent Development

12.3 Avionté

12.3.1 Avionté Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Staffing Agency Software Introduction

12.3.4 Avionté Revenue in Staffing Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Avionté Recent Development

12.4 JobAdder

12.4.1 JobAdder Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Staffing Agency Software Introduction

12.4.4 JobAdder Revenue in Staffing Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 JobAdder Recent Development

12.5 PCRecruiter

12.5.1 PCRecruiter Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Staffing Agency Software Introduction

12.5.4 PCRecruiter Revenue in Staffing Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 PCRecruiter Recent Development

12.6 AkkenCloud

12.6.1 AkkenCloud Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Staffing Agency Software Introduction

12.6.4 AkkenCloud Revenue in Staffing Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 AkkenCloud Recent Development

12.7 JobDiva

12.7.1 JobDiva Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Staffing Agency Software Introduction

12.7.4 JobDiva Revenue in Staffing Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 JobDiva Recent Development

12.8 BrightMove

12.8.1 BrightMove Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Staffing Agency Software Introduction

12.8.4 BrightMove Revenue in Staffing Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 BrightMove Recent Development

12.9 Crelate Talent

12.9.1 Crelate Talent Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Staffing Agency Software Introduction

12.9.4 Crelate Talent Revenue in Staffing Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Crelate Talent Recent Development

12.10 Vincere

12.10.1 Vincere Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Staffing Agency Software Introduction

12.10.4 Vincere Revenue in Staffing Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Vincere Recent Development

12.11 Talentnow

12.12 TrackerRMS

12.13 Safe Computing

12.14 Eploy

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra