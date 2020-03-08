Stabilized Starch Market : Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook for the Stabilized Starch Market

Modified starches have become a vital part of the food industry since their development in the 1940s. Stabilized starch is one such modified starch, which involves the chemical treatment of native starch, and thus stabilizes its granular structure. Stabilized starch is a significant ingredient in the food industry, as it provides a stable viscosity in conditions such as extended heat, acid, and shear conditions. Compared to native starch, stabilized starch provides better application because of its improved properties such as viscosity, colloidal properties, gelatinization temperature, and others. Consumer preference is increasing towards stabilized starch because of its excellent economic benefits in processed applications. These benefits include moisture management, elevated water-holding capacity, and improved yields at a decreased hydration temperature in meat processing. They are utilized to provide viscosity stability under refrigerated conditions in dairy applications. In high-fat sauce systems, stabilized starch provides steam table stability for gravies and sauces. Most importantly, it can be consumed by all religious groups, including vegans and vegetarians.

Stabilized Starch Market Trends

With stabilized starch being the most common type of starch modification, its market is poised to expand because of the increased demand for modified starch, globally. The multifunctional properties of stabilized starch, such as providing viscosity, texturizing, and good process stability are increasing the scope of modified starch applications in industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. The market is driven by an increased demand for processed food and convenience food.

Apart from bakery, dairy and ice cream stabilized starch provides efficient applications in the convenience food market, a market that is expected to witness a higher growth rate in future years because of increasing working hours and busy lifestyles. This the increased consumption of convenience food would increase the demand for stabilized starch used in processing. However, the availability of raw material can be a major concern for this rising demand, as starch is one of the key ingredients of animal feed and bioenergy. Therefore, the stabilized starch market can face high competition from animal food processing industries.

Stabilized Starch Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of source, the stabilized starch market is segmented into-

Maize

Wheat

Potatoes

Tapioca

Others

On the basis of nature, the stabilized starch market is segmented into-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the stabilized starch market is segmented into-

Convenience Food

Meat Processing

Dairy

Bakery

Gravies, Dressings, Noodles, Soups, and Sauces

Others

Global Stabilized Starch Market: Key Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global stabilized starch market identified across the value chain include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blattmann Schweiz AG, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion, and others.

