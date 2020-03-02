SSC CGL 2017 Tier-3 Results Announced with 35K Candidates Ranked on Merit List

The long-awaited SSC CGL 2017 Tier-3 results were announced today which listed 35,990 candidates clearing the examination and being qualified for the documentation stage.

On Friday, the Staff Selection Commission announced the results for combined graduate level (CGL) Tier- 3 written exam held in 2017. The merit list for qualifying candidates from Tier- III written exam conducted on July 8, 2018, has been finally released by SSC.

Students can access the official SSC website https://ssc.nic.in, to check their ranks. Marks of the candidates would be shortly uploaded on the website itself.

The result has been satisfactory with 35,990 candidates clearing the Tier 3 written examination which was conducted for different posts such as Assistant Audit Officer, CPT, Junior Statistical Officer, and DEST. The listed candidates will now be called for document verification in order to settle the final selection.

As per the official notice distributed by SSC, “All candidates qualified in more than one List would require to appear for Skill Test and Document Verification only once. Candidates who do not attend Document Verification will not be considered for final selection”.

The notice further provided additional information regarding the schedule for CPT/DEST/Document Verification that is available on the chosen Regional Office’s website. For qualified candidates who haven’t received their call letters, they are required to immediately connect with the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission.

Furthermore, the SSC website also provides details associated with cut-off marks and updated vacancy.