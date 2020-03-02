SSC 10+2 CHSL 2019- Examination Pattern & Preparation Tips for Aspirants

New Delhi, India, May 9, 2019: The Staff Selection Commission of India is soon going to conduct tests for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) recruitments designated for the year 2019. It is interesting to know that, lakhs of students apply for these posts each year but only a few thousands are shortlisted. These government jobs are regarded as a major privilege to students who have just cleared standard 12th in commerce, science or arts stream from recognized boards or universities.

The overall structure of the Staff Selection Commission permits the recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) as well as Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’, that is, DEOs allotted to the office of Comptroller & Auditor General of India covering various ministries/ offices/departments of the government of India. Candidates can access the SSC 10+2 CHSL 2019 examination notice from the official website of Staff Selection Commission. It is important to note that, the selection procedure concerned to these SSC jobs posts are managed on the basis of the below mentioned examinations:

Tier-I-Computer based examination (CBT)

Tier-II-Descriptive Paper

Tier-III-Typing test/skill test

Medical examination and document verification

The exam pattern is meticulously framed to be accessed by the appearing candidate via Staff Selection Commission’s official website. Among the three segments of SSC 10+2 CHSL 2019, the Tier-I CBT is conducted online and consists of multiple choice questions. Overall, the syllabus is quite vast since Tier-I CBT test assesses different abilities of the candidate such as General Intelligence, English, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude. On the other hand, Tier-II descriptive paper is conducted offline and majorly includes essay & application writing questions.

Current aspirants should work on several aspects if they wish to clear SSC 10+2 CHSL 2019. Apart from getting fixated to textbooks, it is crucial to gather knowledge associated to current affairs. Furthermore, working on English language and grammar skills require time, which can only be achieved if the candidates follow a systematic schedule. The usefulness of practice papers and mock tests cannot be ignored when people are preparing for such an intense recruitment examination.

