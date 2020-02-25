Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market Forecast Highlights Revenue Share Analysis across Prime Geographies during the Forecast Period 2018 to 2028

The increasing health consciousness of consumers is fuelling the demand for sprouted grains and seeds in the market owing to their nutritional and health. Consumer shift from synthetic to natural ingredients has also helped in boosting the demand for sprouted grains and seeds. Sprouted grains and seeds are preferred over normal grains and seeds owing to their enhanced nutritional values. Every day new products are launched in the sprouted grains and seeds category owing to their high demand. This is the major reason for the increasing market share of sprouted grains and seeds all around the world. Sprouted grains and seeds are an essential part of consumer diets globally. The population of vegans is increasing at a swift rate and sprouted grains and seeds are a vegetarian alternative to animal protein. This factor is also driving the growth of the Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market.

Increasing health consciousness among consumers and rising vegan population is driving the sprouted grains and seeds market

A tiny but growing percentage of commonwealth consumers is trying to reduce the consumption of carbohydrates. They are more inclined towards natural sources of protein, leading to a higher demand for sprouted grains and seeds in the market. The rising awareness about health and wellness among consumers is leading them to increase the consumption of sprouted grains and seeds. Sprouted grains and seeds are a rich source of nutrients such as fiber, folate, and vitamins and are popular among consumers who have a deficit of these nutrients. This reason is expected to boost the demand of sprouted grains and seeds in the market. Sprouted grains and seeds are more bioavailable than non-sprouted grains. They also contain a decent amount of phytates which helps in digestion, and this poses as a significant reason for driving the growth of the sprouted grains and seeds market.

Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global sprouted grains and seeds market are Bay State Milling Company, Whole Grains Council, Everspring Farms, To Your Health Sprouted Flour Co., Central Milling Company, ARDENT MILLS, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Anita’s Organic Grain & Flour Mill Ltd., and Fieldstone Granary Ltd.

Opportunities for Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market Participants

Globally, the sprouted grains and seeds market is likely to witness a boost owing to the mounting consumer inclination towards healthy and nutritious food. Sprouted grains and seeds also help in digestion which is a major contributor to their growth in the market. The high nutrient content of sprouted grains and seeds is a major attraction for consumers. The producers of sprouted grains and seeds are also influenced by the rising global demand. The production is expected to swiftly rise to meet this global demand. Owing to the health benefits of the sprouted grains and seeds, there is a hike in the demand for sprouted grains and seeds in the market which is leading a lot of new players to enter the market. The rising health-conscious population is also a major contributing factor for the sprouted grains and seeds market as the demand for low carbohydrate and low-fat food ingredient is increasing. The Asia-pacific region is expected to witness a high growth in demand for sprouted grains and seeds as a result of the increasing population.

Brief Approach to Research for Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

