Spray Polyurea Elastomers Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded during 2017-2026

Demand for spray polyurea elastomers is expected to remain considerable in the forthcoming years, owing to rapid industrialization and surging investments by leading players in developing nations on account of cheap labor. Industrialization growth has propelled emission of gases that have significant hazards to the environment, which in turn leads to wear & tear of surface coatings in residential as well as commercial building structures. Considering this concern, specialty coatings manufacturers have placed a greater emphasis on development of spray polyurea elastomers with improved performance attributes and elimination of VOCs.

According to a new Fact.MR research study, the global spray polyurea elastomers market is set to record a splendid 10.2% value CAGR between the period of forecast 2017 and 2026. Over 291,000 tons of spray polyurea elastomers are expected to be sold worldwide by 2026-end.

Robust Investments in Mining & Construction to Place North America at the Forefront of Spray Polyurea Elastomers Market

Corrosion protection and abrasion resistance attributes of spray polyurea elastomers have been driving their demand in mining-related equipment and facilities. Erosion protection, waterproofing, and concrete surface protection are other key characteristics of polyurea that have fuelled their adoption in the construction sector. With robust balance sheets across the mining sector, miners in North America are adhering to an investment-led approach, which in turn has given birth to a renewed focus on constructing portfolios that lead to sustainable shareholder returns.

President Trump’s recent orders for reducing the dependency on imported imperative minerals is highly likely to spark activity by the U.S. miners for considering exploration assets both inside and outside of the region, along with upstream & downstream collaborative ventures. In addition, major mining companies are eyeing investment in Canada’s gold mining sector that provides immense government support and a favorable macroeconomic environment.

Spray Polyurea Elastomers Market: Notable Developments by Key Stakeholders

Specialty Products Inc., which has perceived continued success in the market, has recently launched an innovative one-step waterproofing and concrete resurfacing solution, called Aquaseal Hi-Rise X3™. This elastomeric bridging polyurea forms a monolithic surface on concrete walls or slabs, which reduces the material cost and project labor by eliminating the time- & cost-intensive application process of concrete primer, dry sacking, or mortar filling.

Vector Construction Inc.’s recent product – VersaFlex VF 380 is 100% solids spray polyurea elastomer developed for sturdy applications. VF 380 is an odorless, volatile-free system, which delivers reduced shrinkage with improved elongation attributes. VF 380 is an excellent polyurea elastomer for applications where resilience and durability are of prime importance such as in geotextile coatings, and liners.

Dow Thailand Group partnered with Thanavut Composite Company Limited in 2017, and introduced a new series of spray polyurea elastomers, coating solutions developed for protecting and extending the life of substrates. The high-performance polyurea elastomer innovation by this business partnership ensures fast cure, superior bond strength and excellent flexibility for industrial applications.

Arma Coatings, a leading producer of specialty coatings, has unveiled its Arma 901 series, a two-component spray polyurea elastomer system, which can be used in applications surrounded by harsh environmental conditions. Arma 901 series comprises non-hydrophobic products that impart excellent abrasion resistance and chemical resistance, which in turn offer excellent elongation.

Fosroc Polyurea WPE, a new polyurea elastomer developed by Fosam Company Limited, is 100% solids, spray-applied, rapid curing, two-component, flexible polyurea system. Fosroc Polyurea WPE, designed particularly for protective coating and waterproofing applications, is non-toxic and suitable for utilization in equipment that have direct contact with drinking water.

