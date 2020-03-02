Spray-dried Tea Products Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations during the Period Until 2026

The spray-dried tea products market can be segmented on product type, form, flavor type and end use. On the basis of product types, spray-dried tea products market can be categorized into black tea extracts and green tea extracts. On the basis of form, the Spray-dried Tea Products Market can be segmented into encapsulated and powder. On the basis of flavor type, the global market for spray-dried tea products can be classified into cardamom, ginger, lemon mint, green tea with lemon and others.

Like several other technologies, spray drying of tea products has witnessed a transformation in its growth over the years. Spray-dried tea products are prepared from the extraction of black tea or green tea, which is used to transform the feed form into a dried powder or encapsulated form by spraying the feed into hot drying medium. Spray-dried tea products are available in numerous flavor types such as cardamom, ginger, lemon mint among other flavors, which creates an opportunity for food & beverage producers to gain huge traction in the market during the forecast years. The low cost of spray-dried tea products, as well as their numerous uses, is boosting their demand in the global spray-dried tea products market. The global spray-dried tea products market is a house of several key players and small producers across the globe.

The global market for spray-dried tea products has estimated to surpass US$ 250 Mn in 2018, according to the company’s recent research study. Owing to the rising demand for encapsulated spray-dried tea products, which is expected to increase the sales of spray-dried tea products globally. The global market for spray-dried tea products is estimated to exhibit strong growth in developed and developing countries. The countries consist of U.S., UK, Germany, France, India, China and the Latin American countries due to the rapidly increasing millennial population, who are attracting towards the flavored spray-dried tea products. Furthermore, Europe is expected to lead the global market for spray-dried tea products due to the presence of several key food producers and advance technologies region followed by North America and APEJ.

One of the key factors behind the growth of the spray-dried tea products market in the food & beverages industry is the continuous expansion in flavor types of spray-dried tea products according to various end uses. Alternate factors driving the global spray-dried tea products market include rising demand for spray-dried tea products owing to the growing popularity of hot & cold milk, other products, increasing health-conscious population. Thus, several spray-dried tea products manufacturing companies involved in the marketing and sales of these tea products are successfully gaining huge traction from several end users.

However, the lack of awareness about the benefit of spray dried-tea products and less production of these products in low economies are some of the key challenges, which are likely to hamper the growth of global spray-dried tea products market.

On the basis of end use, the spray-dried tea products market can be classified into dry rubs, wet marinades & barbecue sauces, breads, cakes, hot or cold milk or water, tea blends and sodas. The global market for spray-dried tea products market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Spray-dried tea products manufacturers are primarily focusing on emerging countries, mostly China, India and some of the Latin American countries. These companies are continuously introducing new products in spray-dried tea products. Some of the key market participants in the global spray-dried tea products market are Synthite Industries Ltd; Martin Bauer Group; Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd, Inc.; Teawolf; and other prominent players in spray-dried tea products market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the spray-dried tea products market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to spray-dried tea products market segments such as geographies, product type, form, flavor type and end use.

The Spray-Dried Tea Products market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Spray-dried Tea Products Market Segments

Spray-dried Tea Products Market Dynamics

Spray-dried Tea Products Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Spray-dried Tea Products Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of spray-dried tea products. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

