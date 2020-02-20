Sportswear Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Nike, Adidas, UNDER ARMOUR, Puma, Columbia and Forecast to 2024

Global Sportswear Market

Sportswear is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And sportswear also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of sportswear, footwear is not included.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Sportswear includes Hats, Upper Garment, Under Clothing, Skirts and others. The proportion of Upper Garment in 2015 is about 52%.

Sportswear is widely used in Professional Athletic and Amateur Sport. The most proportion of Sportswear is Amateur Sport, and the sales volume in 2015 is 2000 M units.

Market competition is intense. Nike, Adidas, UNDER ARMOUR, Puma, Columbia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Sportswear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 102500 million US$ in 2024, from 84100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sportswear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike

Adidas

UNDER ARMOUR

Puma

Columbia

ASICS

Patagonia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

Obermeyer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sportswear Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hats

1.2.2 Upper Garment

1.2.3 Under Clothing

1.2.4 Skirts

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Professional Athletic

1.3.2 Amateur Sport

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nike

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Sportswear Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Nike Sportswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Adidas

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Sportswear Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Adidas Sportswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 UNDER ARMOUR

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Sportswear Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 UNDER ARMOUR Sportswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Puma

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Sportswear Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Puma Sportswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Columbia

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Sportswear Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Columbia Sportswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 ASICS

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Sportswear Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ASICS Sportswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Patagonia

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Sportswear Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Patagonia Sportswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

