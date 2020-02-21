Sports Wear Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Sports Wear Market 2019

Description:

Sportswear is a garment specially used for sports competitions. In the broad sense, it also includes clothes worn for outdoor sports activities. Sportswear is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports events. Sportswear is mainly divided into 9 categories: Athletic Wear, ball clothing, water suit, ice suit, weight lifting suit, wrestling costume, gym suit, mountaineering suit and fencing suit.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sports Wear in US$ by the following Product Segments: Athletic Wear, Ball Clothing, Water Suit and others.

The global Sports Wear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Wear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Wear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nike

Adidas

Playboy

The North Face

Puma

Avia

Prince

Reebok

Jockey

Oakley

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Athletic Wear

Ball Clothing

Water Suit

Other

Segment by Application

Athletic Contest

Daily

Other

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Sports Wear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Wear

1.2 Sports Wear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Wear Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Athletic Wear

1.2.3 Ball Clothing

1.2.4 Water Suit

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Sports Wear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sports Wear Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Athletic Contest

1.3.3 Daily

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Sports Wear Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Sports Wear Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Sports Wear Market Size

1.5.1 Global Sports Wear Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sports Wear Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Wear Business

7.1 Nike

7.1.1 Nike Sports Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Sports Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nike Sports Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Adidas

7.2.1 Adidas Sports Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Sports Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Adidas Sports Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Playboy

7.3.1 Playboy Sports Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Sports Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Playboy Sports Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 The North Face

7.4.1 The North Face Sports Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Sports Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 The North Face Sports Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Puma

7.5.1 Puma Sports Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Sports Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Puma Sports Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Avia

7.6.1 Avia Sports Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Sports Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Avia Sports Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Prince

7.7.1 Prince Sports Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Sports Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Prince Sports Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Reebok

7.8.1 Reebok Sports Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Sports Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Reebok Sports Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Jockey

7.9.1 Jockey Sports Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Sports Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Jockey Sports Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Oakley

7.10.1 Oakley Sports Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Sports Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Oakley Sports Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

