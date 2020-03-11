SPORTS WATER BOTTLES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Sports Water Bottles Industry
A sports water bottle is a container that is used to hold water, liquids or other beverages for consumption in sports. The use of a sports water bottle allows an individual to drink and transport a beverage from one place to another.
The global Sports Water Bottles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Water Bottles market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Sports Water Bottles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports Water Bottles in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Sports Water Bottles market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sports Water Bottles market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
lock&lock
Under Armour
Embrava Sports
Polar Bottle
50 strong
Simple Modern
CamelBak Products，LLC
MILTON
Gatorade
CBSD
Nalgene
Hydracy
Great Gear
MIRA Brands
Hydro Flask
Thermos
Nike
Nomader
swellbottle
LifeStraw
Adidas
Sports Water Bottles market size by Type
PET
PP
Tritan
Others
Sports Water Bottles market size by Applications
Sports Shop
Supermarket
Personal
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Sports Water Bottles market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sports Water Bottles market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Sports Water Bottles companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Sports Water Bottles submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continued….
