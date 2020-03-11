SPORTS WATER BOTTLES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Sports Water Bottles Industry

A sports water bottle is a container that is used to hold water, liquids or other beverages for consumption in sports. The use of a sports water bottle allows an individual to drink and transport a beverage from one place to another.

The global Sports Water Bottles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Water Bottles market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sports Water Bottles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports Water Bottles in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sports Water Bottles market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sports Water Bottles market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

lock&lock

Under Armour

Embrava Sports

Polar Bottle

50 strong

Simple Modern

CamelBak Products，LLC

MILTON

Gatorade

CBSD

Nalgene

Hydracy

Great Gear

MIRA Brands

Hydro Flask

Thermos

Nike

Nomader

swellbottle

LifeStraw

Adidas

Sports Water Bottles market size by Type

PET

PP

Tritan

Others

Sports Water Bottles market size by Applications

Sports Shop

Supermarket

Personal

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sports Water Bottles market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sports Water Bottles market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sports Water Bottles companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Sports Water Bottles submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To project the value and sales volume of Sports Water Bottles submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

