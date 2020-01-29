Sports Turf Market – Growing Concern Pertaining to the Health Plays Important Role

Sports turf is a covering which appears like grass and is spread on sports fields, hotels and resorts, and industrial premises. Sports turfs offer an enhanced experience of the sport to both the player and audience. Sports turfs are a better alternative to natural grass as the sports turfs are significantly cheaper alternatives to natural grass.

Natural grass is delicate in nature and is susceptible to damage due to unseasonal rains and under strong sunlight. Additionally, natural grass has to be watered which consumes vast amounts of water and it needs to be sprayed with harmful pesticides to keep insects away. This results in increased cost. The use of sports turf aids in minimizing the cost to the field or stadium owner.

Sports turf is manufactured by the same process as carpets in the manufacturing industry. The quality of the material used for making the sports turf is an important parameter that determines the quality and life of the sports turf. Various materials such as jute, plastic, and polyester are used as backing material to the turf. The blades of the grass are made up of nylon or polypropylene. These blades give the feel of biological grass. Cushioning components are an integral part of a sports turf as it helps in preventing injury to the player in case of an accidental fall.

The cushioning system is made from rubber compounds or from polyester foam. There has been a growing trend by stadium owners to build watering tanks beneath the turf installations and the water that runs off the surface is recycled. A large number of stadium owners are adopting the sorts turf instead of artificial grass. Additionally, various old stadiums are also being upgraded with turfs from natural grass. Furthermore, many key players in the industry are introducing innovative and advanced turfs characterized by high quality and durability.

The growing popularity of sports such as baseball, hockey, rugby, and football among others is expected to be the primary driver for the growth of the sports turf market. The growing awareness among stadium owners regarding the low cost associated with the maintenance of sports turf is assisting the growth of the market. Additionally, sports turfs are being used in commercial complexes and children’s playgrounds which is further expected to drive the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the growing concern pertaining to the health of the players is another factor which is expected to propel the market growth upward. However, the high initial cost of setting up the sports turf is said to be a hindrance to the growth of the sports turf market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of artificial sports turn by a variety of stadium infrastructures is set to have a positive impact on the market.