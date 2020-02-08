SPORTS SUPPLEMENTS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global market size of Sports Supplements in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports Supplements in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Sports Supplements market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Sports Supplements are prepared according to the characteristics of physiological consumption during exercise, and can be targeted to supplement the lost nutrition during exercise, play a role in maintaining and improving exercise capacity, and speed up the elimination of fatigue after exercise.
The global sports supplements market to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to increased usage of fortification product, globally to attain a better functioning body and cure lifestyle-related diseases.
In 2017, the global Sports Supplements market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Supplements market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sports Supplements include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sports Supplements include
Atlantic Grupa
Creative Edge Nutrition
Enervit
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare
GNC Holdings
Glanbia
Herbalife International
NBTY
Scitec Nutrition
Universal Nutrition
Market Size Split by Type
On-Protein Products
Protein Products
Market Size Split by Application
Fitness Club
Health Food Stores
Online Stores
Pharmacy and Drug Stores
Supermarkets
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
…
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Sports Supplements market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sports Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Sports Supplements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sports Supplements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Sports Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sports Supplements Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Sports Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 On-Protein Products
1.4.3 Protein Products
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sports Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Fitness Club
1.5.3 Health Food Stores
1.5.4 Online Stores
1.5.5 Pharmacy and Drug Stores
1.5.6 Supermarkets
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sports Supplements Market Size
2.1.1 Global Sports Supplements Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Sports Supplements Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Sports Supplements Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Sports Supplements Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Sports Supplements Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Sports Supplements Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Sports Supplements Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Sports Supplements Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Sports Supplements Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Sports Supplements Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Sports Supplements Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Sports Supplements Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Sports Supplements Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Sports Supplements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Sports Supplements Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Sports Supplements Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sports Supplements Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Sports Supplements Sales by Type
4.2 Global Sports Supplements Revenue by Type
4.3 Sports Supplements Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Sports Supplements Breakdown Data by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Atlantic Grupa
11.1.1 Atlantic Grupa Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Supplements
11.1.4 Sports Supplements Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Creative Edge Nutrition
11.2.1 Creative Edge Nutrition Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Supplements
11.2.4 Sports Supplements Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Enervit
11.3.1 Enervit Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Supplements
11.3.4 Sports Supplements Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare
11.4.1 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Supplements
11.4.4 Sports Supplements Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 GNC Holdings
11.5.1 GNC Holdings Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Supplements
11.5.4 Sports Supplements Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Glanbia
11.6.1 Glanbia Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Supplements
11.6.4 Sports Supplements Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Herbalife International
11.7.1 Herbalife International Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Supplements
11.7.4 Sports Supplements Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 NBTY
11.8.1 NBTY Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Supplements
11.8.4 Sports Supplements Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Scitec Nutrition
11.9.1 Scitec Nutrition Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Supplements
11.9.4 Sports Supplements Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Universal Nutrition
11.10.1 Universal Nutrition Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Supplements
11.10.4 Sports Supplements Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
Continued…..
