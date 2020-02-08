SPORTS SUPPLEMENTS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global market size of Sports Supplements in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports Supplements in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sports Supplements market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Sports Supplements are prepared according to the characteristics of physiological consumption during exercise, and can be targeted to supplement the lost nutrition during exercise, play a role in maintaining and improving exercise capacity, and speed up the elimination of fatigue after exercise.

The global sports supplements market to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to increased usage of fortification product, globally to attain a better functioning body and cure lifestyle-related diseases.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Supplements market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sports Supplements include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sports Supplements include

Atlantic Grupa

Creative Edge Nutrition

Enervit

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare

GNC Holdings

Glanbia

Herbalife International

NBTY

Scitec Nutrition

Universal Nutrition

Market Size Split by Type

On-Protein Products

Protein Products

Market Size Split by Application

Fitness Club

Health Food Stores

Online Stores

Pharmacy and Drug Stores

Supermarkets

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sports Supplements market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sports Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sports Supplements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Supplements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Sports Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

