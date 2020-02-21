Sports Nutrition Market Quality Analysis 2019 | Size, Share, Trend, Global Demand, Gross Margin and Key Players Review by Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis:

The sports nutrition market is basking in the attention showered on it by athletes and fitness enthusiasts. With an aim to better the overall health and performance of the athletes, sports nutrition products get marketed and the category includes sports drinks, supplements, food that include protein powders, isotonic drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine/branched chain amino acids and others), and others. Among the other, creatine, caffeine and linoleic acid are used manufacturing component sports nutrition which deals with nutrients including vitamins, minerals, supplements, carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. The global sports nutrition market is expecting high traction from the sports industry owing to which it is expected to show excellent CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2027), asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Their report further discusses drivers, such as mounting health issues, increasing demand from bodybuilders, and rising disposable income, as potential contributors to the regional sports nutrition market growth.

However, the sports nutrition market can occasionally suffer from the mounting pressure heaved upon the industry by negative publicity regarding the inclusion of banned substance. Furthermore, the availability of substitutes can also impact the sports nutrition market during the forecast period.

Key Players Review:

The key players that are involved in the global sports nutrition market are Universal Nutrition, CATAPULT, Maxi Nutrition, EXOS, etc.

Industry Updates:

In June 2018, CATAPULT launched PLAYR, a smart football coach system, that can guide budding footballers with their necessary intakes of the nutritional components. The wearable system includes SmartPod, SmartVest, and the SmartCoach app, and monitor nutritional requirement to suggest a diet accordingly.

In August 2018 The Coca-Cola Company took over BodyArmor. In an effort, the Coca-Cola Company has shown great interest in the bottling and distribution which can take the regional market ahead.

As a trend, the inclusion of natural ingredients is fast picking pace. It has been further bolstered by the mushrooming health clubs and gymnasiums. Allegations, regarding banned substance, are making a round which can be left aside with so naturally-sourced ingredients.

Segmentation:

The global sports nutrition market can be segmented by type and end-user.

By type, the sports nutrition market can be segmented into food, drink, supplement, bar, and others. Among the supplements, weight gainers, muscle builders, performance enhancers, and meal replacement powders are getting much acknowledgment.

Based on end-user, the sports nutrition market comprises consumer, commercial, bodybuilders, athletes, recreational users, and lifestyle users. Bodybuilders segment is fetching in a significant amount of revenue. Recreational users and lifestyle users are also gaining a substantial foothold.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the sports nutrition market includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Europe, at present, is dominating the global market with significant contribution. The region has an extensive sports industry, and governments are investing much to make it prosper which leads to the expansion of the market. Furthermore, a lot of companies are from this region, and they are spending a lot on research and development purpose. The Americas market is also showing substantial superiority with the U.S. holding the front with huge expenditure in the sector. In addition, the region is benefitting further from its use in recreational and lifestyle purposes. People on the continent are also very much concerned about their health which gives the market some much-needed thrust. The APAC market can also ensure substantial growth during the forecast period.