SPORTS NUTRITION AND SUPPLEMENT MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Sports nutrition products, such as sports drinks, supplements, and food that include protein powders, Isotonic drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine/branched chain amino acids and others), supplement powder, ready-to-drink protein drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements. These products are developed for, and consumed by athletes and bodybuilders to improve their overall health, performance, and muscle growth. Sports drinks were conventionally used by athletes to replenish the water level in the body. Bodybuilders are the major users of sports supplements. However, these products are undergoing mass adoption by lifestyle and recreational users.

The global Sports Nutrition and Supplement market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Nutrition and Supplement market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sports Nutrition and Supplement in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports Nutrition and Supplement in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sports Nutrition and Supplement market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sports Nutrition and Supplement market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

The Coca-Cola Company

Abbott Nutrition Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Glanbia Plc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Post Holdings Inc.

GNC Holdings

Clif Bar & Company

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Olimp Laboratories

Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

PowerBar Europe GmbH

Market size by Product

Food

Drink

Market size by End User

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sports Nutrition and Supplement market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sports Nutrition and Supplement market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sports Nutrition and Supplement companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Sports Nutrition and Supplement submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports Nutrition and Supplement are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sports Nutrition and Supplement market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

