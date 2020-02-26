Sports Medicine Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022

Sports Medicine Market by Product Type (Body Reconstruction Products, Body Support & Recovery and Accessories) and by Application like Shoulder Injuries, Ankle & Foot Injuries, Elbow & Wrist Injuries, Back & Spine Injuries, Hip & Groin Injuries, Knee Injuries and Other Injuries – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Sports Medicine market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2014 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Sports Medicine market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Sports Medicine market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage of global Sports Medicine market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of Sports Medicine market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the Sports Medicine market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared by using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts. Research analysts and consultants cooperate with leading companies of the concerned domain to verify every value of data exists in this report.

The study provides a decisive view on the Sports Medicine market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, and regions. All these segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2022. The product type market covered under this study includes Body Reconstruction Products, Body Support Recovery and Accessories. The Application covered in this study includes Shoulder Injuries, Ankle Foot Injuries, Elbow Wrist Injuries, Back Spine Injuries, Hip Groin Injuries, Knee Injuries and Other Injuries. This report also includes the current and forecast demand for the region of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Key operating players for Sports Medicine market are

This report segments the Sports Medicine market as follows:

Global Sports Medicine Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis Body Reconstruction Products Implants Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices Arthroscopy Devices Prosthetic Devices Orthobiologics Body Support Recovery Braces and Support Compression Clothing Physiotherapy Thermal Therapy Electrostimulation Other Therapies* Accessories

Global Sports Medicine Market: By Application Segment Analysis Shoulder Injuries Ankle Foot Injuries Elbow Wrist Injuries Back Spine Injuries Hip Groin Injuries Knee Injuries Other Injuries

Global Sports Medicine Market: By Regional Segment Analysis North America The U.S. Europe UK France Germany Asia Pacific China Japan India Latin America Brazil Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description And Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology

Chapter 5. Global Medical device reprocessing market Device type Analysis

5.1. Global Sports Medicine market: Type Segment Overview

5.1.1. Global Sports Medicine market Revenue Share, By Type Segment, 2016 And 2022

5.2. Body Reconstruction ProductsBody Reconstruction Products

5.2.1. Global Sports Medicine market for Cardiovascular, 2016 – 2022 (USD Billion)

5.3. Body Support Recovery

5.3.1. Global Sports Medicine market for Body Support Recovery, 2016 – 2022 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Company Profile

8.1. Smith Nephew Plc

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. Business Strategy

8.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2. Stryker Corporation

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.4. Business Strategy

8.2.5. Recent Developments

8.3. Johnson Johnson (Depuy Mitek)

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Portfolio

8.3.4. Business Strategy

8.3.5. Recent Developments

8.4. Arthrex, Inc.

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product Portfolio

8.4.4. Business Strategy

8.4.5. Recent Developments

8.5. Conmed Corporation

8.5.1. Financials

8.5.2. Product Portfolio

8.5.3. Business Strategy

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

8.6.1. Financials

8.6.2. Product Portfolio

8.6.3. Business Strategy

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. Breg, Inc.

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product Portfolio

8.7.4. Business Strategy

8.7.5. Recent Developments

8.8. Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Product Portfolio

8.8.4. Business Strategy

8.8.5. Recent Developments

8.9. DJO Global, Inc.

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.9.4. Business Strategy

8.9.5. Recent Developments

8.10. Wright

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Product Portfolio

8.10.4. Business Strategy

8.10.5. Recent Developments

8.11. Medical Group N.V.

8.11.1. Overview

8.11.2. Financials

8.11.3. Product Portfolio

8.11.4. Business Strategy

8.11.5. Recent Developments

Continued…………………….

