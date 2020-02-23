Sports Market: China Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2020

China sports market is expected to be more than US$ 100 Billion industry by the year 2020. To achieve this impressive growth China sports market is expected to grow with double digit CAGR. In the year 2010 Sports Apparel used to be the biggest market, but by 2015 Sports Equipment has overtaken Sports Apparel market. Company sales are highly fragmented and no single company holds double digit market share. Primarily because the sports market is a vast segment and it’s difficult for one company to be present in all segments. Rising awareness of a healthier lifestyle, acceleration of urbanization and proactive government support are the factors driving China Sports Market.

Research study titled “China Sports Market (Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear, Sports Equipment) & Forecast” is a 67 page report with 48 Figures and 4 Table it analyses the China sports market from 3 points

China Sports – Segment Market (2010 to 2020): Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear, Sports Equipment, Others Sportswear

China Sports – Type Market: Indoor sports and Outdoor sports and Marketing.

C. Companies Sales Analysis: 361 Degrees International Limited, Belle International Holdings Limited, Hosa International Limited, China Dongxiang Company Limited, Li Ning Company Limited, Xtep International Holdings Limited and Anta Sports Products Limited. A six year historic analysis is also provided for these markets.

The Sports Market Segments covered in the report are as follows

China Sports Market (1. Sports Apparel 2. Sports Footwear 3. Sports Equipment 4. Others Sportswear)

2. China Indoor Sports Market (Swimming Sporting Goods, Fitness Sporting Goods, Sports Underwear & All Others Indore)

3. China Outdoor Sports Market Goods(Soccer Gear, All Other Outdoor)

4. China Sports Marketing

Key Company Covered

361 Degrees International Limited

2. Belle International Holdings Limited

3. Hosa International Limited

4. China Dongxiang Company Limited

5. Li Ning Company Limited

6. Xtep International Holdings Limited

7. Anta Sports Products Limited

Data Sources

This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in–house analysis by Research team of industry experts.

Primary sources include industry surveys and telephone interviews with industry experts.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

China Sports Market Analysis (2010 – 2020)

2.1 Sports Investment Heating Up

China Sports Market Share Analysis – By Segment (2010 – 2020)

3.1 By Sporting Goods & Forecast – Sports Apparel, Sports Equipment, Sports Footwear, Sports Marketing & Other Sporting Goods

3.2 By Type – (Indoor, Outdoor) & Forecast

3.2.1 Indoor (Swimwear, Fitness Wear, Sports Underwear, Others) & Outdoor (Soccer Gear, Others) & Forecast

3.3 By Company (2010 – 2020)

China Sports Market – Segment Analysis (2010 – 2020)

4.1 Apparel Segment & Forecast

4.2 Footwear Segment & Forecast

4.3 Sports Equipment & Forecast

4.4 Other Sporting Goods & Forecast

China Sports Market – By Types (2010 – 2020)

5.1 Indoor Sporting Goods (2010 – 2020)

5.1.1 By Swimming Sporting Goods & Forecast

5.1.2 By Fitness Sporting Goods & Forecast

5.1.3 By Sports Underwear & Forecast

5.1.4 By All Others Indore & Forecast

5.2 China Sports Market – By Outdoor Sporting Goods (2010 – 2020)

5.2.1 By Soccer Gear & Forecast

5.2.2 By All Other Outdoor & Forecast

5.3 China Sports Market – By Marketing (2010 – 2020)

Growth Driver for China Sports Market

6.1 Rising Awareness of a Healthier Lifestyle

6.2 Accelerated Urbanization

Major Challenges for China Sports Market

7.1 Lack of Product Innovation and Homogeneity

Continued….

