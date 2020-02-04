Sports Intimate Wears Market by top Key Vendors, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Sports Intimate Wears Market Report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2025. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

Sports intimate wear refers to a category of intimate wear that is designed to be worn during physical activities such as running, yoga, games and competitive sports, and ensure maximum comfort. Sports intimate wear includes intimate apparel such as underwear, tank tops, and bras, as well as swimwear and compression wear, worn during recreation, as casual wear, or even during competitive sports.In terms of revenue, the intimate support apparel segment dominated the market and accounted for close to 49% of the total market shares. The womenâs intimate support apparel comprises a broad range of products, customized to provide maximum support and comfort to users. Sports bras, gym tights, and sports leggings are some of the largest selling products in this market. With an increasing number of people joining gyms and getting involved in recreational activities, the demand for intimate support wear has been witnessing a steady rise and will continue to do so during the forecast period. In terms of geography, the Americas led the global sports intimate wear market, accounting for close to 34% of the market revenue. The US is the largest contributor to the region as it is home to some of the largest brands in the market and has a large number of sports leagues. Moreover, consumers have started adopting a healthy lifestyle, which will also impel this marketâs growth in the region.The global Sports Intimate Wears market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Sports Intimate Wears Market Key Players:

Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Pentland, Hanesbrands, Asics, Umbro, New Balance, Jockey, ZARA, H&M, Victorias Secret, TYR Sport, 2XU, Fila, Dolfin, Lululemon Athletica,

Sports Intimate Wears Market by Applications:

>Specialty and Sports Shops

>Department and Discount Stores

>Online Retails

>Other

Sports Intimate Wears Market by Types:

>Intimate Support Apparel

>Swimwear

>Compression Wear

>Other

Geographical Segmentation of Sports Intimate Wears Market: United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The Report features key market flow of division. Various definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are given. The present market situation and prospects of the sector also have been examined. Additionally, prime strategical activities in the market, which includes product developments, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, etc., are discussed.

