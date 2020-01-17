SPORTS EQUIPMENT AND APPAREL MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2018 TO 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Sports Equipment and Apparel Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Sports Equipment and Apparel Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sports Equipment and Apparel Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Sports Equipment and Apparel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sports Equipment and Apparel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Decathlon S.A. (France)

Nike (US)

Adidas AG (Germany)

Puma SE (Germany)

Under Armour Inc. (US)

Amer Sports Corporation (Finland)

ASICS Corporation (Japan)

Sports Direct International Plc. (UK)

V.F. Corporation New Balance (US)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3201348-global-sports-equipment-and-apparel-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bike

Outdoor

Tennis

Other Racket Sports

Running

Fitness

Football/Soccer

Other Team Sports

Winter Sports

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Online

Offline

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3201348-global-sports-equipment-and-apparel-market-research-report-2018

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Research Report 2018

1 Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Equipment and Apparel

1.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Bike

1.2.3 Outdoor

1.2.5 Tennis

1.2.6 Other Racket Sports

1.2.7 Running

1.2.8 Fitness

1.2.9 Football/Soccer

1.2.10 Other Team Sports

1.2.11 Winter Sports

1.2.12 Others

1.3 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sports Equipment and Apparel Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sports Equipment and Apparel (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Sports Equipment and Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

7 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Decathlon S.A. (France)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Decathlon S.A. (France) Sports Equipment and Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Nike (US)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Nike (US) Sports Equipment and Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Adidas AG (Germany)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Adidas AG (Germany) Sports Equipment and Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Puma SE (Germany)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Puma SE (Germany) Sports Equipment and Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Under Armour Inc. (US)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Under Armour Inc. (US) Sports Equipment and Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Amer Sports Corporation (Finland)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Amer Sports Corporation (Finland) Sports Equipment and Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 ASICS Corporation (Japan)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 ASICS Corporation (Japan) Sports Equipment and Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Sports Direct International Plc. (UK)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Sports Direct International Plc. (UK) Sports Equipment and Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 V.F. Corporation New Balance (US)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 V.F. Corporation New Balance (US) Sports Equipment and Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Buy [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3201348

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3201348-global-sports-equipment-and-apparel-market-research-report-2018