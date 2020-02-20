Sports Equipment and Accessories Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Sports Equipment and Accessories Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Sports Equipment and Accessories Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sports Equipment and Accessories Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Sports industry is growing to be biggest in the world as more and more people are increasingly taking up sports and recreational activities in lieu of growing health awareness and stress management.

Sports has gained importance both as a passive and active source of entertainment. Consumers are progressively spending more on sportswear with a large share of the expense constituting of athleisure clothing and accessories. Sport in the 21st century is a market full of extremes. With markets throughout the world becoming increasingly more competitive, market research is now on the main agenda of marketing the sports goods and accessories.

The global Sports Equipment and Accessories market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Equipment and Accessories volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Equipment and Accessories market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nike

Adidas

Reebok International

Puma

Under Armour

V.F. Corporation

Everlast worldwide

Wilson Sporting Goods

New Balance

Fila

Segment by Type

Sports Equipment

Accessories

Other

Segment by Application

Sport shop

Department and discount stores

Online retail

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

China

India

Japan

Europe

Key Stakeholders

Sports Equipment and Accessories Manufacturers

Sports Equipment and Accessories Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sports Equipment and Accessories Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

