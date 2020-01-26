Sports Coaching Platforms Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Sports Coaching Platforms Market 2019

The quality of coaching athletes and coaching teams is better with the introduction of some automated process. The availability of coaching modules provides coaches with many distinct possibilities for strategic maneuvering. The ability of athlete health and muscle metrics to trainers increases options for increasing athlete effectiveness. The availability of annotated video, instantly available on the smart phone makes athletes and teams train better. Better sports at every level is made possible by the coaching platforms. Platforms offer information integration and distribution whichever is the appropriate response. Vendors are able to stimulate better conditioning and better team play. Platforms provide accelerated annotated video distribution to the right people efficiently.

In sports and fitness technology, it is not about what data can be shown, it is how meaningful the data is in terms of improving athletic performance or managing overall personal fitness. Sports coaching platforms have become a way to bring big data to the coach and help him craft on-field strategy, tuned to actionable information. Annotated video is the fundamental technology set to revolutionize sport. As it is formatted in a manner that is appropriate for viewing on a smart phone, it becomes a valuable tool for improving sporting performance. Platforms and monitoring devices are being used by athletes and coaches to make team members better players. Fitness devices are being used to increase the levels and qualities of exercise. Vendors have been forced to realize that people need interpretation of data, they need to know the meaning of data collected by the team, letting the coach communicate a coherent strategy.

In 2018, the global Sports Coaching Platforms market size was 100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 560 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.5% during 2019-2025.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717627-global-sports-coaching-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Sports Coaching Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sports Coaching Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Edge10

Coach’s Eye

Sideline Sports

Siliconcoach

Fusion Sport

AMP Sports

TeamSnap

Rush Front

AtheleticLogic

TeamBuildr

VisualCoaching

Coach Logic

Firstbeat

Sport Session Planner

iGamePlanner

Yioks

Sportlyzer

TopSportsLab

SoccerLAB

SyncStrength

Champion Century

TrainingPeaks

The Sports Office

CoachLogix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional

Non – professional

Market segment by Application, split into

Soccer

Basketball

Swimming

Baseball

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3717627-global-sports-coaching-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Coaching Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Professional

1.4.3 Non – professional

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sports Coaching Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Soccer

1.5.3 Basketball

1.5.4 Swimming

1.5.5 Baseball

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Edge10

12.1.1 Edge10 Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sports Coaching Platforms Introduction

12.1.4 Edge10 Revenue in Sports Coaching Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Edge10 Recent Development

12.2 Coach’s Eye

12.2.1 Coach’s Eye Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sports Coaching Platforms Introduction

12.2.4 Coach’s Eye Revenue in Sports Coaching Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Coach’s Eye Recent Development

12.3 Sideline Sports

12.3.1 Sideline Sports Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sports Coaching Platforms Introduction

12.3.4 Sideline Sports Revenue in Sports Coaching Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Sideline Sports Recent Development

12.4 Siliconcoach

12.4.1 Siliconcoach Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sports Coaching Platforms Introduction

12.4.4 Siliconcoach Revenue in Sports Coaching Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Siliconcoach Recent Development

12.5 Fusion Sport

12.5.1 Fusion Sport Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sports Coaching Platforms Introduction

12.5.4 Fusion Sport Revenue in Sports Coaching Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Fusion Sport Recent Development

12.6 AMP Sports

12.6.1 AMP Sports Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sports Coaching Platforms Introduction

12.6.4 AMP Sports Revenue in Sports Coaching Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 AMP Sports Recent Development

12.7 TeamSnap

12.7.1 TeamSnap Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Sports Coaching Platforms Introduction

12.7.4 TeamSnap Revenue in Sports Coaching Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 TeamSnap Recent Development

12.8 Rush Front

12.8.1 Rush Front Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Sports Coaching Platforms Introduction

12.8.4 Rush Front Revenue in Sports Coaching Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Rush Front Recent Development

12.9 AtheleticLogic

12.9.1 AtheleticLogic Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sports Coaching Platforms Introduction

12.9.4 AtheleticLogic Revenue in Sports Coaching Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 AtheleticLogic Recent Development

12.10 TeamBuildr

12.10.1 TeamBuildr Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sports Coaching Platforms Introduction

12.10.4 TeamBuildr Revenue in Sports Coaching Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 TeamBuildr Recent Development

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)