Sports Clothing Market – Global Key Players Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021

Global Sports Clothing market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

NIKE

Adidas

Under Armour

Columbia

PUMA

V.F.Corporation

Anta

Amer Sports

LULULEMON ATHLETICA

Mizuno

Patagonia

Lining

361sport

Xtep

PEAK

Marmot

GUIRENNIAO

Kadena

LOTTO

Platinum

Classic

Graphic

Third Street

Beacon

DP

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Sports Clothing in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Sports Clothing Market Overview

2 Global Sports Clothing Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Sports Clothing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-17)

4 Global Sports Clothing Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

5 Global Sports Clothing Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Sports Clothing Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Sports Clothing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 NIKE

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Sports Clothing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 NIKE Sports Clothing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Adidas

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Sports Clothing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Adidas Sports Clothing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Under Armour

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Sports Clothing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Under Armour Sports Clothing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Columbia

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Sports Clothing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Columbia Sports Clothing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 PUMA

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Sports Clothing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 PUMA Sports Clothing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 V.F.Corporation

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Sports Clothing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 V.F.Corporation Sports Clothing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Anta

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Sports Clothing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

..…..Continued