Sports Apparels Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018 – 2025

Global Sports Apparels Industry
This report studies the global Sports Apparels market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sports Apparels market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
The global Sports Apparels market is valued at 227000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 329800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Nike
Adidas
Under Armour
Puma
VF
Anta
Gap
Columbia Sports Apparels
Lululemon Athletica
LiNing
Amer Sports
ASICS
Hanesbrands
PEAK
Ralph Lauren
361sport
Xtep
Billabong
Kappa
This report studies the Sports Apparels market. Sports Apparels is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And Sports Apparels also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of Sports Apparels, footwear is not included.
The classification of Sports Apparels includes shirt, coat, pants, skirts and others, and the proportion of shirt in 2017 is about 37%.
Sports Apparels is widely used in Amateur Sport and Professional Athletic. The most proportion of Sports Apparels is for Amateur Sport, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 85%.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Shirt
Coat
Pants
Skirts
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Professional Athletic
Amateur Sport
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Sports Apparels sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Sports Apparels manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports Apparels are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Sports Apparels Manufacturers
Sports Apparels Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Sports Apparels Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Sports Apparels market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Some points from table of content:
Global Sports Apparels Market Research Report 2018
1 Sports Apparels Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Apparels
1.2 Sports Apparels Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Sports Apparels Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Sports Apparels Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Shirt
1.2.4 Coat
1.2.5 Pants
1.2.6 Skirts
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Global Sports Apparels Segment by Application
1.3.1 Sports Apparels Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Professional Athletic
1.3.3 Amateur Sport
1.4 Global Sports Apparels Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Sports Apparels Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sports Apparels (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Sports Apparels Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Sports Apparels Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Sports Apparels Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Sports Apparels Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Sports Apparels Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Sports Apparels Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Sports Apparels Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Sports Apparels Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Sports Apparels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Sports Apparels Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sports Apparels Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Sports Apparels Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
3.1 Global Sports Apparels Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.2 Global Sports Apparels Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Sports Apparels Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.5 North America Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.6 Europe Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.7 China Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.8 Japan Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.9 Southeast Asia Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.10 India Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4 Global Sports Apparels Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Sports Apparels Consumption by Region (2013-2018)
4.2 North America Sports Apparels Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.3 Europe Sports Apparels Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.4 China Sports Apparels Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.5 Japan Sports Apparels Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.6 Southeast Asia Sports Apparels Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.7 India Sports Apparels Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
5 Global Sports Apparels Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Sports Apparels Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.2 Global Sports Apparels Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.3 Global Sports Apparels Price by Type (2013-2018)
5.4 Global Sports Apparels Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)
6 Global Sports Apparels Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Sports Apparels Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
6.2 Global Sports Apparels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
7 Global Sports Apparels Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Nike
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Nike Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Adidas
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Adidas Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Under Armour
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Under Armour Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Puma
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Puma Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 VF
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 VF Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Anta
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Anta Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Gap
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Gap Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Columbia Sports Apparels
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Columbia Sports Apparels Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Lululemon Athletica
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Lululemon Athletica Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 LiNing
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 LiNing Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Amer Sports
7.12 ASICS
7.13 Hanesbrands
7.14 PEAK
7.15 Ralph Lauren
7.16 361sport
7.17 Xtep
7.18 Billabong
7.19 Kappa
8 Sports Apparels Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Sports Apparels Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.2.1 Raw Materials
8.2.2 Labor Cost
8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sports Apparels
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
9.1 Sports Apparels Industrial Chain Analysis
9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Sports Apparels Major Manufacturers in 2017
9.4 Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
10.1 Marketing Channel
10.1.1 Direct Marketing
10.1.2 Indirect Marketing
10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
10.2 Market Positioning
10.2.1 Pricing Strategy
10.2.2 Brand Strategy
10.2.3 Target Client
10.3 Distributors/Traders List
Continued…….
