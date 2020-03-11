Sports Apparels Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018 – 2025

Global Sports Apparels Industry

This report studies the global Sports Apparels market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sports Apparels market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Sports Apparels market is valued at 227000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 329800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

This report studies the Sports Apparels market. Sports Apparels is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And Sports Apparels also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of Sports Apparels, footwear is not included.

The classification of Sports Apparels includes shirt, coat, pants, skirts and others, and the proportion of shirt in 2017 is about 37%.

Sports Apparels is widely used in Amateur Sport and Professional Athletic. The most proportion of Sports Apparels is for Amateur Sport, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 85%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Skirts

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Sports Apparels sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Sports Apparels manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports Apparels are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Sports Apparels Manufacturers

Sports Apparels Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sports Apparels Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Sports Apparels market, by end-use.

Some points from table of content:

Global Sports Apparels Market Research Report 2018

1 Sports Apparels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Apparels

1.2 Sports Apparels Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Sports Apparels Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Sports Apparels Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Shirt

1.2.4 Coat

1.2.5 Pants

1.2.6 Skirts

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Sports Apparels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sports Apparels Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Professional Athletic

1.3.3 Amateur Sport

1.4 Global Sports Apparels Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Sports Apparels Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sports Apparels (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Sports Apparels Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sports Apparels Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Sports Apparels Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sports Apparels Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Sports Apparels Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Sports Apparels Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Sports Apparels Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Sports Apparels Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Sports Apparels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Sports Apparels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sports Apparels Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Sports Apparels Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Sports Apparels Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Sports Apparels Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Sports Apparels Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Sports Apparels Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Sports Apparels Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Sports Apparels Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Sports Apparels Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Sports Apparels Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Sports Apparels Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Sports Apparels Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Sports Apparels Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Sports Apparels Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sports Apparels Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Sports Apparels Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Sports Apparels Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Sports Apparels Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Sports Apparels Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Sports Apparels Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Sports Apparels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Sports Apparels Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Nike

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Nike Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Adidas

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Adidas Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Under Armour

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Under Armour Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Puma

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Puma Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 VF

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 VF Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Anta

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Anta Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Gap

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Gap Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Columbia Sports Apparels

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Columbia Sports Apparels Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Lululemon Athletica

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Lululemon Athletica Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 LiNing

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Sports Apparels Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 LiNing Sports Apparels Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Amer Sports

7.12 ASICS

7.13 Hanesbrands

7.14 PEAK

7.15 Ralph Lauren

7.16 361sport

7.17 Xtep

7.18 Billabong

7.19 Kappa

8 Sports Apparels Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sports Apparels Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sports Apparels

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Sports Apparels Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Sports Apparels Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

Continued…….

