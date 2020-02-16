Sports Apparels Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Sports Apparels Market 2019
This report studies the Sports Apparels market. Sports Apparels is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And Sports Apparels also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of Sports Apparels, footwear is not included.
Scope of the Report:
The classification of Sports Apparels includes shirt, coat, pants, skirts and others, and the proportion of shirt in 2017 is about 37%.
Sports Apparels is widely used in Amateur Sport and Professional Athletic. The most proportion of Sports Apparels is for Amateur Sport, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 85%.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.
The worldwide market for Sports Apparels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 318500 million US$ in 2024, from 227000 million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Sports Apparels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Nike
Adidas
Under Armour
Puma
VF
Anta
Gap
Columbia Sports Apparels
Lululemon Athletica
LiNing
Amer Sports
ASICS
Hanesbrands
PEAK
Ralph Lauren
361sport
Xtep
Billabong
Kappa
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Shirt
Coat
Pants
Skirts
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Professional Athletic
Amateur Sport
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Sports Apparels Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Shirt
1.2.2 Coat
1.2.3 Pants
1.2.4 Skirts
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Professional Athletic
1.3.2 Amateur Sport
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Nike
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Sports Apparels Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Nike Sports Apparels Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Adidas
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Sports Apparels Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Adidas Sports Apparels Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Under Armour
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Sports Apparels Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Under Armour Sports Apparels Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Puma
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Sports Apparels Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Puma Sports Apparels Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 VF
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Sports Apparels Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 VF Sports Apparels Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Anta
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Sports Apparels Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Anta Sports Apparels Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…..
