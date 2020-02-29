This research report titled “Sports Apparel Market Offered in New Research Forecasted through 2022” focuses on the Sports Apparel Market, published to the vast repository managed by Fact.MR. The analysis focuses on the prime geographical regions based on their market size, revenue and attractiveness factors. Furthermore, the research discusses various segments from the Sports Apparel Market to examine future lucrativeness and spot growth prospects during the period between (2017-2022). Readers can even access information such as key developments, technologies, innovations, etc., concerned to the Sports Apparel Market.

As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global sports apparel market is projected to reflect an above-average CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022), to reach a valuation in excess of US$ 204,500 Mn. Sports apparel market report further opines that products that are created by infusing leading-edge fashion, and sports technology are more appealing to the consumers, as they are not only comfortable to wear but highly durable as well.

North America is expected to remain a lucrative region for growth of the sports apparel market strong throughout the forecast period (2017-2022). In terms of revenue, the region is expected account for a significant share of the global sports apparel market in 2017 and beyond. The sports apparel market in North America is projected soar at an Impressive CAGR of 5.5% between 2017 and 2022. In addition, region’s sports apparel market is estimated to surpass a valuation of to US$ 64,880 Mn in by 2022-end.

Tops & t-Shirts will continue to outsell other types of sports apparel during the forecast period. Global sales of top & t-shirts currently represent close to one-fourth share of the global sports apparel market in terms of revenue. Towards the end of the forecast period, more than US$ 45,400 Mn worth sports apparel are estimated to be sold globally.

This is further creating opportunities for sports apparel brands to introduce stylish and attractive sports apparels that complement the wearer’s physical attributes, giving him/her a more dynamic overall look. In recent years, players in sports apparel market have started paying greater attention to innovation in design of apparels owing to their increasing role in improving the athletes’ overall performance level. Factors as such are reflecting favorably on the growth of the sports apparel market.

It is important for the sports apparel market players to compete in all fronts in order to achieve sustainability. Endorsements and kit sponsorships are a major part of marketing strategies implemented by most companies. For instant, Nike, Inc. – a leading sports apparel company pays some of the top athletes in the world for endorsing its brand and promoting its various sports products including apparels. In addition, the company sponsors kit uniform for a wide range of sports clubs and teams worldwide. In 2016, Nike secured a lucrative kit sponsorship deal with Chelsea FC – a top European Football club based in London, England. The deal will allow Nike to leverage the massive fan base of the football club that is spread across the globe. Such strategies provide an impetus on the brand’s image while improving its market presence.

Fact.MR’s report offers comprehensive information on top companies that are likely to contribute to the expansion of global sport apparel market through 2022, which include NIKE, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., SKECHERS USA, Inc, ASICS Corporation, Fila Korea Co Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Company, Lululemon Athletica, Inc., and Yonex Co., Ltd.

