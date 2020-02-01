Sports Analytics Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2018-2023

Sports Analytics Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Sports Analytics market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

IBM Corporation, SAP SE,SAS Institute Inc. ,Opta Sports,TruMedia Network,STATS LLC,Tableau Software, Inc.,Catapult Sports,Sportradar AG

And More……

Sports Analytics Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

The sports analytics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 43.7% for the forecast period (2018 – 2023), owing to the proven competitive advantage after adopting these solutions. The sports analytics market report scope is limited to various analytical solutions offered by various players, including social media, business, player fitness, team performance analysis, and competitor analytical solutions.

With the expansion and the shift in the sports industry toward a more business- and IT-oriented approach, the adoption of sports analytics has increased. Sports analytics offer tools to assess player fitness and team performance, competitive analysis, and business and social-media analytics. It has led to the development of sophisticated structures for crunching numbers to predict results, win-loss records, and opponent history, to determine the outcome of a future sporting event.

Although the adoption of sport analytics tools has been fairly moderate in some regions, growing user awareness about the competitive advantage provided by these systems is expected to drive market growth over and beyond the forecast period. A case in point is the use of SlamTracker by every major tennis grand slam tournament to provide the playersâ insight to its fan base. However, the high upfront costs required for employing the sports analytics systems is the major factor hindering the growth of the market. This factor is observed to have a greater impact on sports or teams with less revenue, creating a challenge for the sports analytics market, with regard to its incorporation in small-scale or regional teams and associations.

North America to Account for a Lionâs Share of the Market

North America has the highest integration of sports analytics systems, owing to early incorporation and higher revenues associated with the sports industry in the region. Their usage is also driven by the fact that the teams in the region are high value organizations, with huge investments. This requires them to have a regulated business operations based on robust insight, which is provided by the sports analytics systems. TheNorth American market is extremely mature. However, the market is expected to witness further growth, due to the increasing incorporation of technology and low penetration in certain sports. In North America, the majority of the teams in Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association are employing these systems, and there remains a substantial market to be tapped in other sports, such as the national football and hockey leagues. The competition for user attention among various sports is pushing different sports leagues to incorporate technology that has advanced features and include fan engagement systems, thus creating a demand for the sports analytics systems.

Football expected to be one of the Prominent Users of Sports Analytics Solutions

The market for sports analytics in football held a significant share, owing to an increasing attendance for football leagues such as UEFA Champions league, MSL, EPL, ISL and growing fan-base, media and sponsors engagement. Many elite clubs view analytics as footballâs next frontier. The emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are expected to contribute greatly to the analytics in the football for upcoming leagues such as Indian Super League (ISL), Australian Football League and the Chinese super league. All in all, the rising competitive nature, need for improved decision making to gain an edge over their competitors, need for strategy implementation for matches as well as ticket inventory and social media influence are expected to boost the adoption of analytics in these markets.

The market players considered under the scope include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc.,Opta Sports, TruMedia Network, STATS LLC, Prozone Sports Ltd, Tableau Software, Inc.,

Recent Developments

â¢ January 2017- IBM joins Boston-based company Sports Innovation Lab as a founding partner in order to deliver technological solutions that provide insight related to the sports and fitness industry. IBM and Tennis Australia collaborate to add IBM SlamTracker analytics into Australian Open tournament application to provide real time player insight on mobile devices.

â¢ September 2017 – Opta Sports announced a five year agreement with LaLiga to expand global availability of data on Spanish football competitions. The deal aims to broaden the availability of data from one of the worldâs highest profile football leagues, LaLiga and Perform Group through the creation of the LaLiga Official Data Centre. This partnership is aimed at facilitating LaLigaâs innovation across broadcast graphics and production workflows, develop digital data visualisations, fantasy and gaming concepts, as well performance data analytics.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

â¢ To know whether the growing number of connected cars acts as a driver to the global market scenario.

â¢ To analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâs five forces analysis.

â¢ To know as to which end-user and solution is expected to dominate the market.

â¢ To know the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

â¢ To identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by major market players.

â¢ Three months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate Sheet (in excel).

This report gives an overview of the Sports Analytics market in the global region. This report elaborate Company Competition, Market demand, Regional Forecast, Marketing & Price and also New investment feasibility analysis is included in the report.