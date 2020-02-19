Sport Socks Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Sport Socks Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Sport Socks Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sport Socks Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Sport socks is a kind of socks, also known as tiao thick line ball socks or return strength ball socks, the appearance is the same as general tiao, but the thickness of the yarn and the number of roots, then with other tiao obviously different.

Sports socks or athletic socks currently account for the largest market share in the global socks market and this is anticipated to remain during the forecast period since they can also be used for a number of other applications.

The global Sport Socks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sport Socks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sport Socks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sport Socks in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sport Socks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sport Socks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nike

Adidas

PUMA

ASICS

Thai Socks

Converse

Under Armour

Saucony

Dickies

Darn Tough

Market size by Product

Cotton Material

Nylon Material

Polyester Material

Other

Market size by End User

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

