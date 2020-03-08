SPOOLABLE PIPE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2021

Global Spoolable Pipe Industry

Latest Report on Spoolable Pipe Market Global Analysis & 2021Forecast Research Study

This report, from studies the global reinforced spoolable pipe market over the period 2010 to 2021. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market: Highlights

Over 90% of the failures in pipes in the high pressure applications are related to 6 inches diameter or smaller pipes. Most of the failures are due to the internal and external corrosion. Reinforced spoolable pipes offer better corrosion resistance properties, reduced maintenance cost, faster commissioning, and improved flow rates. Reinforced Spoolable pipes are used in high pressure applications in onshore, offshore as well as downhole applications. They have gained significant acceptance over a period of time and have been replacing steel pipes in high pressure applications. Reinforced spoolable pipes can be made up to the length of 600 m to 3,000 meters with fewer joints in between.

Reinforced spoolable pipes are mainly composed of three materials. The first material is HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) which is used in the inner layer of the reinforced spoolable pipe. It has good erosion and corrosion resistance, impact resistance and has successful track record in low pressure oil & gas service. The second material is used as reinforcement that allows the pipe to handle higher pressure. Steel bands & cords, braided polyester, glass fiber, aramid fiber, and carbon fiber can be used as reinforcement depending upon the manufacturers. The third and final pipe material is extruded HDPE that is used in the outer layer of pipe with the purpose of providing protection to the pipe during the installation.

The global reinforced spoolable pipe market offers a healthy growth opportunity and is likely to grow at 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Despite the short term fluctuations in the reinforced spoolable pipe demand mainly due to the decreasing oil & gas price, the long term business outlook seems promising with good growth potential during the forecast period. Fiber reinforced spoolable pipe is likely to gain more market traction in the upcoming years by replacing steel pipes in the high pressure applications.

Onshore applications are expected to remain the growth driver of the global reinforced spoolable pipe market during the forecast period whereas North America is expected to remain the largest market for reinforced spoolable pipe during the forecast period.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material manufacturers, reinforced spoolable pipe manufacturers, drilling contractors, EPC contractors and operators (oil & gas companies). The key EPC contractors are Fluor Corporation, Bechtel, McDermott, and CB&I and key oil & gas companies are shell, Exxn Mobile, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips.

The key reinforced spoolable pipe manufacturers are NOV Fiberglass (Fiberspar), Airborne Oil & Gas, DeepFlex, Flexpipe System, Flexsteel, and Pipe Life. New product development, collaboration with customers, and regional expansion are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain competitive edge in the market.

Research Methodology

This report offers high quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with Stratview Research’s internal database and statistical tools. More than 500 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. About 10 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in the all four regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

• Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

• Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

• Market trend and forecast analysis

• Market segment trend and forecast

• Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

• Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Emerging trends

• Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

• Key success factors

The global reinforced spoolable pipe market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market by Reinforcement Type:

• Fiber Reinforced

• Steel Reinforced

• Hybrid

Global Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market by Matrix Type:

• Thermoset Spoolable Pipe

• Thermoplastic Spoolable Pipe

Global Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market by Application Type:

• Onshore Applications

o Gathering Lines

o Injection Lines

o Other

• Offshore Applications

o Flowlines

o Jumpers

o Others

• Disposal Lines

• Mining

• Water

• Others

Global Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market by Diameter Type:

• Small Diameter

• Large Diameter

Global Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market by User:

• Operators

• EPC Contractors

• Drilling Contractors

• Others

Global Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market by Distribution Channel:

• Direct Sales

• Distributors

Global Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia – Pacific

• Rest of the World

