Spongiform Encephalopathy Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Regional Forecast to 2023

Transmissible spongiform encephalopathy (TSEs) or prion diseases are a group of invariably fatal conditions that affect central nervous system (CNS) and more specifically the brain and spinal cord. The most commonly known prion diseases in human are Fatal Familial Insomnia, Creutzfeldt – Jakob disease (CJD), Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Syndrome, and Kuru, and most commonly identified animal prion diseases are Transmissible mink encephalopathy, Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), Scrapie, and others.

BSE (bovine spongiform encephalopathy) is one of the most common neurological disorder found in cattle that results from a transmissible agent called a prion. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, five cases of BSE are found in the U.S. and 20 in Canada in 2017.

A number of factors such as rising facilities for patients affected by encephalopathy, increasing awareness among people, increasing government assistance, and improvement in regulatory framework are propelling the growth of the global spongiform encephalopathy market.

Despite these drivers, challenges in research and development, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market.

It is estimated that spongiform encephalopathy market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and others.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing spongiform encephalopathy market owing to the huge patient pool and developing healthcare technology. Healthcare expenditure is also improving in various Asia Pacific countries. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in the years 2015-2016, the total health expenditure was USD 170.4 billion, which is 3.6% higher than the year 2014-15.

Europe dominates the spongiform encephalopathy market owing to the high prevalence of bovine spongiform encephalopathy in European region, support provided by government bodies for research & development and improvement in reimbursement policies in healthcare will drive the market in Europe region

The Americas hold the second position in the spongiform encephalopathy market owing to the rising awareness among people, and high healthcare expenditure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, the total health expenditure in the U.S. was reported to be USD 3.2 trillion and hospital care accounted for a share of 32.3%.

The Middle East & Africa owns the least share of the global spongiform encephalopathy market due to lack of technical knowledge and poor medical facilities.

The spongiform encephalopathy market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into in humans, in animals. The human’s segment is classified into Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD), others. The others segment includes Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker disease, fatal familial insomnia, and kuru (Papua New Guinea). The animals segment is classified into bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), Scrapie in sheep and goats, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), Feline spongiform encephalopathy, others. BSE is further classified into classical BSE and atypical BSE.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is classified into histopathology and immunohistochemistry, immunochemical detection methods, animal bioassays, cell culture assay systems, protein misfolding cyclic amplification, conformation-dependent immunoassay, capillary electrophoresis, fluorescent correlation spectroscopy, multispectral ultraviolet fluorescence spectroscopy, and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy. Histopathology and Immunohistochemistry are further segmented into immunohistochemical staining and electron microscopy. Immunochemical Detection Methods is further segmented into Western Blotting Test, and Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA).

On the basis of the treatment, the market is classified into small molecules, and immunotherapies. The small molecules are further classified into pentosan polysulfate, quinacrine, amphotericin B, and others. Immunotherapies are further classified into Antibody-based immunotherapies and Cell-Based Immunotherapies. Antibody-based immunotherapies include passive immunization, active immunization, and targeting disease-specific epitopes. Cell-based immunotherapies include DC vaccines and adoptive transfer of CD4+ T-cells.

On the basis of the end-users, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers veterinary hospitals, research & academic laboratories, and others.

