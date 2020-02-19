Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (Syk) Inhibitor Therapeutics-Pipeline Analysis 2018

Spleen tyrosine kinase (Syk) is a protein that belongs to the family of tyrosine kinases with an ability to initiate the inflammatory responses, by connecting immune cell receptors to intracellular signaling pathways. Therefore, Syk is an attractive target for improving the symptoms related to acute and chronic inflammation. In addition, the role of protein is recognized as a promoter in various types of cancers ranging from leukemia to retinoblastoma.

Syk protein facilitates the phosphorylation of protein on tyrosines and also involves in the B cell antigen receptor (BCR) signalling pathways. There are several drugs that effectively inhibit the Syk kinase but the off-target effect is a limiting factor. Currently, there are various Syk inhibitors that prevent release of inflammatory cytokines in vitro and IgE-driven mast cell degranulation.

Levolta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is developing a drug candidate, that acts as Syk inhibitor for the treatment of immunological diseases. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is developing fostamatinib as a Syk inhibitor for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia and autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is also developing HMPL-523 as a Syk inhibitor for the treatment of cancer indications. Some of the companies having pipeline of Syk inhibitor include Genosco Inc., Asana BioSciences LLC, and others.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

