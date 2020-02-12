Spirulina Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Spirulina Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Spirulina Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Spirulina is a microscopic spiral shaped blue-green vegetable algae which grows in mineral-rich freshwater and saltwater sources. It provides an abundance of protein, vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, essential fatty acids, phytonutrients, and antioxidants.
First, the spirulina industry concentration is high; in the world wide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in China, India and American. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like DIC, King Dnarmsa, CBN and Green-A, both have perfect products. In China, the manufacturers focus in Yunnan and Shandong province.
Second, as for consumption market, the global market sales were 11336 MT spirulina in 2015, which was much higher than that of 9128 in 2012.
Third, the sales market mainly focus on the China, USA, India, Japan and Europe etc. region. In 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of phycocyanin as a natural colorant in food and beverage products. Since then, demand has risen dramatically, particularly in the Americas and Europe. In 2016, China was the leader consumption region with the sales market share of 45.70%. USA was the second sales market with sales share 22.75% in 2016.
Fourth, the price of spirulina was decreasing from 2012 to 2016, increased since 2017; also the gross margin decreased. It is expect that the price is also decreasing in future. The gross margin is about 12%-17% in 2015, while the global average spirulina price is about 10804 USD/MT in 2017.
Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye on economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to health, especially in developed regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of spirulina will increase.
Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Spirulina market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Spirulina market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Spirulina in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Spirulina in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Spirulina market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Spirulina market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
DIC
Cyanotech
Parry Nutraceuticals
Hydrolina Biotech
King Dnarmsa
CBN
Green-A
Spirin
Chenghai Bao ER
Shenliu
SBD
Lanbao
Tianjian
Wuli Lvqi
Gangfa
Market size by Product
Spirulina Powder
Spirulina Tablet
Spirulina Extracts
Market size by End User
Health Products
Feed
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Spirulina Manufacturers
Spirulina Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Spirulina Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
