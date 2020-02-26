Spiral Fitting Machines Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2028

Spiral Fitting Machines Market Insights

The spiral fitting machines are used to produce spiral air ducts for various military applications and manufacturing of several air ducts. Due to several benefits and advantages of spiral ducts, spiral fitting machines are extensively used for manufacturing several end products, which is expected to create ample growth opportunities for spiral fitting machine market during the forecast period. Use of spiral fitting machines in rapidly growing industrial applications aims to deliver healthy growth for spiral fitting machines market. Owing to the increasing frequency of spiral duct purchase and easy installation, the production of spiral fitting machine is also increasing globally with Europe registering high growth for spiral fitting machines market. Spiral fitting machines market is creating an opportunity for market participants to penetrate a high market share during the forecast period. The spiral fitting machine market comprises very few local and global vendors.

Global Spiral Fitting Machines Market Scenario

The global spiral fitting machines market is projected to witness higher single digit growth in developed, as well as developing economies, during the forecast period, according to the company’s research study. Spiral duct is a widely used air duct on the market today enhancing spiral fitting machine sales across the globe. However, production of end caps and elbows through spiral fitting machines are also gaining high attraction across different applications. Military industries in western countries reflects high adoption of spiral fitting machines. Spiral fitting machines are expected to witness high demand from the applications like spiral duct in shopping malls, office buildings etc. in the years to follow. Higher demand for spiral ducts for air duct across the globe, increasing the demand for spiral duct products have triggered the use of spiral fitting machines on a regular basis, thus driving the growth of the global spiral fitting machines market.

Global Spiral Fitting Machines Market Dynamics

Established market in regions like Europe is expected to dominate the spiral fitting machines market in terms of volume, whereas developing regions like APEJ are likely to multiply the spiral fitting machines market throughout the forecast period. Also, the global market for spiral fitting machines is expected to witness growth factors with the rapidly increasing use of spiral duct in applications, such as air ducts, office buildings, shopping malls etc. Low installation costs and less space requirements are some of the advantages providing high growth of spiral fitting machines market.

Global Spiral Fitting Machines Market Segmentation

The spiral fitting machines market can be segmented on material type, technology, by-product, and capacity. On the basis of material type, spiral fitting machines market can be categorized into galvanised iron strip, stainless steel belt and soft aluminium belt. On the basis of technology, the spiral fitting machines market can be segmented into semi-automatic and CnC Operated. On the basis of by-product, the global market for spiral fitting machines can be classified as end cap, elbow, reducers, offsets and other by-product. On the basis of capacity, the global market for spiral fitting machines can be classified as less than 5 tons per day, 5 -10 tonnes per day and less than 10 tons per day. The global market for spiral fitting machines can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Spiral Fitting Machines Market Key Players

The spiral fitting machines manufacturers are primarily focusing on emerging countries to gain a huge operating revenue. Key vendors in the market are continuously introducing innovations in spiral fitting machines. Some of the key market participants in the spiral fitting machines market are Artizono, Spiro Group, Formtek Group etc.

