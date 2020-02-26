Spiral Cooler Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018-2026

Spiral Cooler Market Insights

The rapid growth of the food and beverage sector across various parts of the world is one of the essential factors anticipated to create a better opportunity for different spiral cooler manufacturers in the coming years. Utilization of advanced technique of production and automated equipment has become the primary need for various end-user segment for enhancing timely production. This, in turn, is anticipated to promote the demand for spiral cooler. The food and beverage market needs the continuous movement of products from one section of the production line to another and needs to be cooled down for the completion of the product. Spiral cooler system enables efficient cooling of prepared food products and also reduces the overall turnaround time as well as manual labor required for a particular process. Recent technological advancements takes place in the spiral cooler have helped to reduce both energy and material consumption during daily business operations. The modern spiral cooler is also directed towards enhancement of clean activities and workplace safety in order to maximize the positive impact on revenue. The increasing adoption of spiral cooler across various end-use industry such as bakery, meat & poultry, dairy, and other sectors are escalating the growth of spiral cooler market during the forecast period.

Spiral Cooler Market Dynamics

The factors driving the global spiral cooler market includes increasing demand for automation across the baking industry leading to increase in the sales of spiral cooler across the globe. With the growing bakery industry and consumers shift towards western food cuisine, increases the production in the baking industry thus leads to an increase in the adoption of the spiral cooler in the forecast period. The growing industrialization with significant demand for automation fuels the growth of spiral cooler market. With the rise in consumption of food and beverages, the manufacturing of products is also anticipated to increase to meet the consumers’ demand, thus creating a massive need for various spiral cooler. Alternative factor driving the growth of spiral cooler market includes efficiency of organizational process, reduced production time, lesser human errors, and provides increased safety

The high initial investment is one of the most important restraining factors that is likely to inhibit the growth of the spiral cooler market. The cost of maintenance and replacing the damaged part of the spiral cooler is expensive and is impeding the expansion of the spiral cooler market. The lack of flexibility is also hampering the growth of spiral cooler.

Spiral Cooler Market Regional Outlook

Europe held the largest market share in the spiral cooler market and is expected to witness a sluggish growth rate owing to the existing high penetration of spiral cooler. APEJ is the second largest market across the globe majorly driven in India, China, and Indonesia market with improving living standards. APEJ region is anticipated to emerge as a prospective market of the spiral cooler in the coming years owing to rapid growth of the industrial sector and a rising number of baking units. The Middle East and Africa due to its developing economies and emerging food sector, especially baking industry in the region is expected to show significant growth in the global spiral cooler market. MEA has the highest increase among all regions due to high production bakery products across the region.

Spiral Cooler Market Key Players

Spiral cooler reduces manufacturing time and labor cost, thus increasing the profit margin. The leading manufacturers in the spiral cooler market are mentioned below.

G & F System

AMF Bakery System

Sigma Equipment

Lomax

IJ White System

Pro Fab Inc.

Regal Construction Inc.

Kaak Spiral Cooler

Abel Womack Manufacturing

CES Freezing Technology

Peerless Food Company

Jorgensen Conveyor Inc.

